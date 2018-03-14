NRA Responds to National Walkout Honoring Students Killed by AR-15 by Tweeting Glamour Photo of AR-15

As you can see above, the National Rifle Association had a vaguely threatening message it wanted to convey during Wednesday’s national school walkout, which was organized by students to commemorate victims of the Parkland massacre and call for a legislative response to gun violence. The NRA chose to convey its message using a repurposed photo of an AR-15 from its website. As of Wednesday, it’s been one month since an AR-15 was used to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

So that’s what the NRA is up to! Oh, you’re protesting? Well here’s a certain killing machine that we’d like to show you for no particular reason.