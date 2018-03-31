NRA Board Member Ted Nugent Slams “Mushy Brained” Parkland Survivors: “They Have No Soul”

Musician and political activist Ted Nugent performs for the audience during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at the Devos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Ted Nugent isn’t hiding his anger at the outspoken survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and made it clear he has no qualms about insulting teenagers. The longtime rocker who is a board member of the National Rifle Association went on the Joe Pags Show Friday to criticize “the poor, mushy brained children” who “have been fed lies and parrot the lies.” The school shooting survivors who organized the massive anti-gun rallies around the country are committing “spiritual suicide because everything they recommend will cause more death and mayhem, guaranteed.”

Nugent went on to call the outspoken Stoneman Douglas High School students “soulless” and “ignorant.”

NRA's Ted Nugent: Parkland students are poor, pathetic liars with no soul https://t.co/U3WI8fKQtG — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 31, 2018

“The dumbing down of America is manifested in the culture deprivation of our academia that have taught these kids the lies, media that have prodded and encouraged and provided these kids lies. I really feel sorry for them because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s soulless,” he said. “To attack the good law-abiding families of America when well-known predictable murderers commit these horrors is deep in the category of soulless. These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable. They have no soul.”

Nugent also defended the NRA by saying that criticism of the organization comes from a “level of ignorance” that “goes beyond stupidity” because the NRA is made up by “a bunch of American families who have a voice to stand up for our God-given Constitutionally-guaranteed right to keep and bear arms.”

A member from the NRA board (who did music before I guess?) said that the kids in my hometown do not have souls.



Let that sink in.



Happy Passover and Easter everyone! — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) March 31, 2018

The comments led to an immediate backlash online with some calling on the NRA to outright say whether it agrees with Nugent’s comments.

Longtime @NRA Board member Ted Nugent just said this about Parkland gun violence survivors: "These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul."



Waiting for you to contradict him.https://t.co/cN1P5RChou — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 31, 2018