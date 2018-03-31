The Slatest

NRA Board Member Ted Nugent Slams “Mushy Brained” Parkland Survivors: “They Have No Soul”

Musician and political activist Ted Nugent performs for the audience during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at the Devos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan November 7, 2016.
Ted Nugent isn’t hiding his anger at the outspoken survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and made it clear he has no qualms about insulting teenagers. The longtime rocker who is a board member of the National Rifle Association went on the Joe Pags Show Friday to criticize “the poor, mushy brained children” who “have been fed lies and parrot the lies.” The school shooting survivors who organized the massive anti-gun rallies around the country are committing “spiritual suicide because everything they recommend will cause more death and mayhem, guaranteed.”

Nugent went on to call the outspoken Stoneman Douglas High School students “soulless” and “ignorant.”

“The dumbing down of America is manifested in the culture deprivation of our academia that have taught these kids the lies, media that have prodded and encouraged and provided these kids lies. I really feel sorry for them because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s soulless,” he said. “To attack the good law-abiding families of America when well-known predictable murderers commit these horrors is deep in the category of soulless. These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable. They have no soul.”

Nugent also defended the NRA by saying that criticism of the organization comes from a “level of ignorance” that “goes beyond stupidity” because the NRA is made up by “a bunch of American families who have a voice to stand up for our God-given Constitutionally-guaranteed right to keep and bear arms.”

The comments led to an immediate backlash online with some calling on the NRA to outright say whether it agrees with Nugent’s comments.

Notre Dame’s Game-Winning Jumper Gives UConn Some Nasty Déjà Vu

Laura Ingraham Takes “Easter Break” as Advertisers Keep Fleeing Her Show

Trump Blasts Amazon for “Post Office Scam,” Says Washington Post Should Register as Lobbyist

Another Driver Died in a Tesla That Was on Autopilot

One Baton Rouge Officer Fired After Police Release Graphic Video of Alton Sterling Shooting

Magic Leap’s Secrecy Is Absurd

I Can’t Stop Buying Oil Diffusers As Housewarming Gifts

A Star of Loyola-Chicago’s Integrated 1963 Team on Its Historic, Triumphant Season

Just Because a Woman Is Childless Doesn’t Mean She Wants to Be a Workaholic

This Harrowing Twitter Thread Had Everything: Fried Rice, Lies, and Videotape

Tesla Is Having Its Worst Stretch Ever. It Could Be About to Get Even Worse.

My Kid Is Too Smart for His Homework, and He’s Driving Me Nuts

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Wait, What’s Really Going on With Melania’s “Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign”? We Investigate.

Another Driver Died in a Tesla That Was on Autopilot

You Might as Well Take the Rest of the Day Off Because the President Already Did

The Portlandia Effect: How Did the Show Change the City It Satirized?

