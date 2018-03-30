The Slatest

Pulse Shooter’s Wife Acquitted After Trial Involving Multiple Embarrassing Revelations About FBI

By

The scene around the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016 after the attack.
The Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

A jury in Orlando has found Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub mass shooter Omar Mateen, not guilty on federal charges of aiding and abetting Mateen’s 2016 attack. (Mateen killed 49 people before he was shot and killed by responding officers.)

The trial was marked by two revelations that the FBI had kept potentially exculpatory evidence hidden. Salman “confessed” under interrogation in the days after the shooting to having helped her husband case the site of his future attack on June 8, 2016, but investigators did not disclose until trial that cellphone records that were obtained soon thereafter showed that neither Salman nor Mateen went near Pulse on that date. Prosecutors subsequently also publicly admitted that at the time of the attack Mateen’s father had been a confidential FBI informant for 11 years, including during the period in 2013 in which the FBI investigated tips about the younger Mateen before concluding that he was not a threat.

The jury determining Salman’s fate deliberated for 12 hours before reaching its decision. She could have been sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Pulse Shooter’s Wife Acquitted After Trial Involving Multiple Embarrassing Revelations About FBI

Lena Wilson

Full Frontal’s Special on Puerto Rico Features FEMA Conspiracy Theories From Fox Mulder

Ben Mathis-Lilley

You Might as Well Take the Rest of the Day Off Because the President Already Did

Mark Joseph Stern

The Census’ New Citizenship Question Excludes an Entire Category of Americans

Ryan Goodman

The House Intelligence Committee’s Biased Findings Could Still Get Jared Kushner in Trouble

Jacob Brogan

Who Won This Year’s Cartoonist Studio Prize?

Daniel Summers

Eating Disorders Are a Serious Problem in the LGBTQ Community—One We Too Often Ignore

Sarah Earle

Rabbit Holes: Why the Animals Around My Home Are Such a Pleasant Distraction

Britta Lokting

The Portlandia Effect: How Did the Show Change the City It Satirized?

Aisha Harris, Marissa Martinelli, Lena Wilson, Sam Adams, and Forrest Wickman

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Rachelle Hampton

Youth Activists Shouldn’t Have to Be Articulate Angels to Deserve Our Attention

Maxine Builder

The Best Electric Griddles and Indoor Grills on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Most Read

Trump Is Defenseless Against Robert Mueller

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern

The Public Attacks on the Parkland Teen Activists Are Getting Nastier

Molly Olmstead

Trump’s Lawyer’s Lawyer Now Says Trump’s Lawyer Wasn’t Actually Trump’s Lawyer

Ben Mathis-Lilley

My Kid Is Too Smart for His Homework, and He’s Driving Me Nuts

Nicole Cliffe

Why I’m Quitting Research Into Genetically Modified Organisms

Devang Mehta

This Genius Egg Salad is a Love Letter to Eggs

Kristen Miglore