New Documents Show Trump Organization Has Been Involved in Recent Legal Effort to Silence Porn Star Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels arrives to perform at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has gone to great lengths to protect his boss from the slime dripping from $130,000 pre-election payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her decade-old affair with Donald Trump. Cohen says he went so far as to set up a Delaware shell company, Essential Consultants, in order to make a discreet payment to Daniels—whose real name is Stephanie Clifford—that couldn’t be traced back to Trump. Cohen also says he used his own money to make the payment and he wasn’t reimbursed by the Trump Organization or Trump campaign. Oh, and Trump never even knew about the transaction. Just a good guy doing his boss a solid on the down low.

A new batch of legal filings, however, show the Trump Organization has been involved recently. “A ‘demand for arbitration’ document dated February 22, 2018, names Jill Martin, a top lawyer at the Trump Organization based in California, as the attorney representing [Essential Consultants],” CNN reports. “In addition to showing a second attorney connected with the Trump Organization having direct involvement in legal matters related to Daniels, the new documents raise questions about Cohen’s previous insistence that ‘neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms.

Clifford,’ though it is not known whether Martin had any involvement in the case prior to the arbitration filing.”

Daniels’ attorney maintains “Martin’s signature on the paperwork is another piece of evidence that Trump knew about the nondisclosure agreement, the payment and the more recent efforts to stop his client from talking,” NBC News reports. “These documents effectively show that contrary to Mr. Cohen’s representations, there is little to no difference between [Essential Consultants] and The Trump Organization/Donald Trump.”

The Trump Organization released the most Trump possible statement on Martin’s involvement. “In a statement, the Trump Organization said it was not representing anyone in the Daniels dispute and “had no involvement in the matter,” the Washington Post explains. “One of its attorneys, Jill A. Martin, filed a document in her personal capacity while awaiting permission for another lawyer, not connected to the company, to practice in California, the statement said.” The other lawyer not connected to the company was Cohen’s lawyer, Lawrence Rosen, whose firm has previously done work for Trump’s presidential campaign.

