Mitigating Plane Conflicts, Hawking’s Other Legacy, and Culinary Misappropriation

Sunny surely had her own seat aboard Air Force One. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

When dogs fly: United Airlines recently came under fire after a strange debacle in which a dog that had been placed in an overhead bin died. Jeff Friedrich offers some tips from pilots about what you can do if you’re put in a similarly uncomfortable situation on a flight.

Bragging wrongs: On Wednesday, Donald Trump bragged about bullshitting his way through a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and also insisted that the U.S. currently runs a trade deficit with Canada. Jordan Weissmann breaks down how, “as usual, Trump is incorrect.”

Stephen Hawking, R.I.P.: Alex Barasch points out how, in addition to his contributions to science, the physicist will be remembered for his activism for disability rights.

Foodie backlash: What happens when chefs try to create “customizable kimchi” with nontraditional ingredients like kiwi and cactus honey? Twitter piles on. But Inkoo Kang sides with the public shaming: “Guarding cultural borders can be an edifying community-building exercise. Cultures are often slippery at the edges, but they’re also lifelines that inform who we are and where we come from.”

For fun: March Madness officially kicked off today. Here’s what you can say instead of, “My bracket is busted.”

