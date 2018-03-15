The Angle

The Angle: When Dogs Fly Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on mitigating plane conflicts, Stephen Hawking’s other legacy, and culinary misappropriation.

By

Sunny, pet dog of US President Barack Obama and his family, boards Air Force One at Cape Cod Air Force Station in Massachusetts on August 21, 2016 as the Obamas depart for Washington after a two-week holiday at nearby Martha's Vineyard.
Sunny surely had her own seat aboard Air Force One.
NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

When dogs fly: United Airlines recently came under fire after a strange debacle in which a dog that had been placed in an overhead bin died. Jeff Friedrich offers some tips from pilots about what you can do if you’re put in a similarly uncomfortable situation on a flight.

Bragging wrongs: On Wednesday, Donald Trump bragged about bullshitting his way through a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and also insisted that the U.S. currently runs a trade deficit with Canada. Jordan Weissmann breaks down how, “as usual, Trump is incorrect.”

Stephen Hawking, R.I.P.: Alex Barasch points out how, in addition to his contributions to science, the physicist will be remembered for his activism for disability rights.

Foodie backlash: What happens when chefs try to create “customizable kimchi” with nontraditional ingredients like kiwi and cactus honey? Twitter piles on. But Inkoo Kang sides with the public shaming: “Guarding cultural borders can be an edifying community-building exercise. Cultures are often slippery at the edges, but they’re also lifelines that inform who we are and where we come from.”

For fun: March Madness officially kicked off today. Here’s what you can say instead of, “My bracket is busted.”

“I’ve disappointed Benoît Mandelbrot,”
Chau

Chau Tu

Chau Tu is an associate editor at Slate.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Chau Tu

Mitigating Plane Conflicts, Hawking’s Other Legacy, and Culinary Misappropriation

Aaron Mak

What Does It Mean to Hack an Electrical Grid?

Rachelle Hampton

Supporting Brand Activism Feels Icky. But Sometimes, It’s a Truce Worth Making.

Jaime Dunaway

Multiple People Dead After ‘First of its Kind’ Bridge Collapses Onto Drivers in Miami

Osita Nwanevu

Why Tom Steyer Is Hot About Climate Change and Impeachment

Will Oremus

The “Disgusting” Snapchat Ad That Joked About Rihanna and Domestic Violence Was Approved by a Human

April Glaser

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey Are Getting More and More Pressure to Sit in Congress’ Hot Seat

Ben Mathis-Lilley

National Hero Marco Rubio Introduces Bill to Make Daylight Savings Time Year-Round

Joshua Keating

Half the Time Trump Talks About Trade and National Security, He’s Just Making Stuff Up

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Rand Paul Opposes CIA Nominee Just Because She Led Torture, Mocked Torture Victim, Destroyed Evidence of Torture

Jordan Weissmann

Donald Trump Insists We Have a Trade Deficit With Canada. We Do Not.

Nick Greene

A Quick Primer on Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell, Your New March Madness Hero

Most Read

How Do I Protect My Trans Child From His Judgmental Relatives?

Carvell Wallace

Conor Lamb’s Political Jiujitsu

William Saletan

Debunking Republicans’ Post-Pennsylvania Spin

Jim Newell

The New Tomb Raider Finds a Different Way of Admiring Female Bodies

Inkoo Kang

We Failed Grayson Allen by Not Hating Him More

Nick Greene

Conor Lamb Shows How Democrats Can Win in Trump Country

Jamelle Bouie