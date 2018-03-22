Minnesota Teen Fails Driving Test by Crashing Car Through Front Wall of Driving Test Office

The scene in Buffalo, Minnesota on Wednesday. Buffalo Police Department

The Minnesota Star-Tribune has the scoop about a driver’s test gone very wrong in Buffalo, Minnesota, a town of 15,000 some 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis:

The 17-year-old from Monticello inadvertently put the 2014 Chevy Equinox in drive instead of reverse as the test began about 2 p.m. bringing the test to a halt. When she stepped on the accelerator, the vehicle lurched forward, jumped the curb and plowed through the front of the station in a strip mall on 1st Avenue S., said Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke.

That’s “station” as in “driver’s license exam station,” as in the very first thing this unfortunate teenager did during her driver’s test was crash through the wall of the office where she had just arrived to take her driver’s test.

Her examiner, a 60-year-old woman, was taken for treatment, but police described her injuries as “non-life threatening” and posted the funny picture above online, so we assume everything is OK. The crazy-drivin’ teen was not injured.