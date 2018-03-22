The Slatest

Minnesota Teen Fails Driving Test by Crashing Car Through Front Wall of Driving Test Office

By

A car surrounded by shattered glass that has crashed through the front of a building.
The scene in Buffalo, Minnesota on Wednesday.
Buffalo Police Department

The Minnesota Star-Tribune has the scoop about a driver’s test gone very wrong in Buffalo, Minnesota, a town of 15,000 some 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis:

The 17-year-old from Monticello inadvertently put the 2014 Chevy Equinox in drive instead of reverse as the test began about 2 p.m. bringing the test to a halt.

When she stepped on the accelerator, the vehicle lurched forward, jumped the curb and plowed through the front of the station in a strip mall on 1st Avenue S., said Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke.

That’s “station” as in “driver’s license exam station,” as in the very first thing this unfortunate teenager did during her driver’s test was crash through the wall of the office where she had just arrived to take her driver’s test.

Her examiner, a 60-year-old woman, was taken for treatment, but police described her injuries as “non-life threatening” and posted the funny picture above online, so we assume everything is OK. The crazy-drivin’ teen was not injured.

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Alex Barasch

The New Spending Bill Could Finally Pave the Way for New Federal Research on Gun Violence

Fred Kaplan

John Bolton Named National Security Adviser. It’s Time to Panic Now.

Jamey Wetmore

Self-Driving Cars Are Being Tested on My Community’s Streets, but I Didn’t Have a Say

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Minnesota Teen Fails Driving Test by Crashing Car Through Front Wall of Driving Test Office

Mark Joseph Stern

New Hampshire Used Dubious Handwriting Analysis to Disenfranchise Hundreds of Voters

Heather Schwedel

How Not to Embarrass Yourself When Making a Sex and the City Joke About Cynthia Nixon

Rebecca Onion

Distracted Boyfriends, Tired Jokes, and Trump’s Misconceptions

Jordan Weissmann

The Stock Market Tanked Thursday Because Donald Trump Wants a Trade War With China

Jamelle Bouie

Joe Biden Wants to Run for President Again. He Shouldn’t.

Marissa Martinelli

Nobody Expects the Works of Monty Python on Netflix! But That’s Where They’re Headed.

Benjamin Frisch

John Oliver Sets Out to DESTROY Mike Pence, Writes a Lame Book About a Gay Rabbit

Nick Greene

Don’t Show Crying Kids During March Madness. Show Crying Band Members Instead.

Most Read

Mick Mulvaney’s Latest Scandal Makes Him Look Like a Craven Hypocrite

Jordan Weissmann

A Republican Congressman on Why His Party Won’t Pass a Law Protecting Mueller’s Job

Isaac Chotiner

Austin Police Chief Baffled by What Could’ve Motivated White Right-Wing Survivalist Bomber to Kill Two Black People

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Five Fun Facts About the 70-Year-Old Nazi Who’s Now an Official Republican Nominee for Congress in Illinois

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Don’t #DeleteFacebook. That’s Not Good Enough.

April Glaser

Sessions’ Attempts to Legitimize Trump’s Dumb Ad-Libs Are Getting Increasingly Pathetic

Mark Joseph Stern