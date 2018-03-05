Trump’s Lawyer Reportedly Had Trouble Getting Reimbursed for Porn Actress Payoff. Ain’t That Always the Way?

Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen in Washington on Oct. 24. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

You guys know how it goes. You pay out of pocket for lunch with a job applicant, or for a flight to a conference, or for a $130,000 hush-money settlement with a pornographic actress, and it takes forever to get paid back. You’ve forgotten your password to the website through which you’re supposed to file your request electronically; when you try to print out the form to fill it out by hand, the printer is broken; you can’t find the right receipt in your wallet, and they won’t accept a screenshot of your online banking app instead; a fax machine is somehow involved despite this being the 21st century. And sometimes the problem is that you can’t reach your boss because he is a notoriously unreliable sleazeball who is running for president, which is what happened to Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen when he was trying to pay Stephanie “Stormy Daniels” Clifford in late 2016, the Wall Street Journal reports:

Mr. Cohen said he missed two deadlines [in October 2016] to make the $130,000 payment to Ms. Clifford because he couldn’t reach Mr. Trump in the hectic final days of the presidential campaign, the person said. … After Mr. Trump’s victory, Mr. Cohen complained to friends that he had yet to be reimbursed for the payment to Ms. Clifford, the people said.

By the way, Slate does reimbursements through an app called Concur and it actually works very well. The Trump Organization should check it out!