The Slatest

Stormy Daniels Sues Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen for Defamation in Today’s Edition of News Cycle Theater

By

Michael Avenatti's website, which features a glamour photo of him and the phrase "If you can't take a punch, you don't belong in the ring."
Michael Avenatti has a great website.
Avenatti.com

It has been observed that Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has a Trump-esque capacity for doing or saying exactly one thing every day that’s just surprising/outrageous enough that his name never leaves the news cycle. Speaking of which, here’s what happened Monday afternoon at about the time that stories about Daniels’ Sunday appearance on 60 Minutes were fading from relevance:

LOL. Daniels/Avenatti are specifically accusing Cohen of implying that Daniels is a liar when he said on Feb. 13, referring to her allegations, that “just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean it can’t cause you harm or damage.” Daniels/Avenatti’s filing—which was added as an amendment to their existing suit against Trump and Cohen—doesn’t mention that a lawyer representing Cohen said Monday that Daniels made false statements about Cohen on 60 Minutes, but I’m told by our crack legal affairs staff that such material could be used to supplement their case. (I’m also told that their claim as delineated in the suit is pretty thin given how vague and hedged Cohen’s “just because something isn’t true” statement is. But winning cases on the merits isn’t necessarily Avenatti’s only goal; creating such a neverending PR headache for Trump/Cohen that they drop all their own legal actions against Daniels would also be a positive result for him.)

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Josh Voorhees

Republicans Hope “Hillary Clinton” Still Scares Red-State Voters

Christina Cauterucci

How 60 Minutes Provided the Perfect Venue for Stormy Daniels

Isaac Chotiner

How to Understand Anti-Semitism in Trump’s America

Rebecca Onion

Stormy Daniels, CPR for Gunshots, and the March for Our Lives

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Stormy Daniels Sues Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen for Defamation in Today’s Edition of News Cycle Theater

Paul Seamus Ryan

Cambridge Analytica’s Foreign Workers Broke U.S. Law

Jim Newell

How the March for Our Lives Can Actually Win

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Friends’ Kid Spilled Juice on My Expensive Laptop. Do They Owe Me a New One?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

A Guide to the Many Lawyers Who Have Been Trying to Prevent Trump From Inducing His Own Downfall

Marissa Martinelli

Netflix Renews One Day at a Time for a Third Season

Jeremy Samuel Faust

Basic CPR Doesn’t Help Gunshot Wounds, Rick Santorum. They’re Traumatic Injuries.

Lila Thulin

How FarmVille Helped Users Become Comfortable Giving Away Their Facebook Data

Most Read

It’s Hard Not to Believe Stormy Daniels After That 60 Minutes Interview

Willa Paskin

The Parkland Generation Doesn’t Just Plan to Solve Our Gun Crisis. It Wants to Restore Our Democracy.

Mark Joseph Stern

Watch Fox’s Chris Wallace School Mnuchin on Unconstitutionality of Line-Item Veto

Daniel Politi

Sometimes It’s Hard to Tell Why a Saturday Night Live Sketch Was Cut. Sometimes It’s Not.

Matthew Dessem

Trump, First Lady Will Be Far Apart When Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes Interview Airs

Daniel Politi

As Trump Loses Another Attorney, He Insists “Many Lawyers” Want to Represent Him

Daniel Politi