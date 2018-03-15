National Hero Marco Rubio Introduces Bill to Make Daylight Savings Time Year-Round

Sometimes there’s a man. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Last Sunday clocks “spring[ed] forward” for Daylight Saving Time, shifting an hour of morning daylight to the late afternoon in a ritual that began as a way to save energy during WWI. Like many people, Marco Rubio wonders why we couldn’t adopt this shift year-round, so that—for example—it would no longer get dark outside my window in Brooklyn in December at 4:30 in the damn afternoon as if I were living in some sort of Antarctic nightmare camp. Unlike many of the people who have had this thought, though, Rubio is a United States senator, and he’s in position to do something about it. From the AP:

Marco Rubio announced Wednesday that he’s filed legislation to allow not just Florida but the entire nation to save daylight all year round. The Florida Republican says he’s sponsoring the “Sunshine Protection Act” as well as the “Sunshine State Act.” … The first bill would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. Currently, it runs from March to November, forcing most Americans to set their clocks ahead one hour in the spring and then turn them back an hour in the fall. The second bill would let Florida remain in daylight saving time on its own, even if the rest of the nation returns to standard time.

If Marco Rubio gets this done he gets to change his nickname from Liddle Marco to Big Marco. The biggest Marco!