March for Our Lives Put Sarah Chadwick’s Spoof NRA Ad on the Big Screen and It Was Glorious

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Sarah Chadwick speaks at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

There were lots of emotional moments during the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C. on Saturday but few were as galvanizing as the minute that followed Demi Lovato’s performance. As soon as Lovato exited the stage, the jumbotrons at the march began playing the video rebuttal that a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student issued to the NRA’s threatening and ominous “Your time is running out” ad.

The video wasn’t new, it had already been making the rounds since earlier this month. But now it seems like the editing had been redone professionally so that the ridiculous words uttered by NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch were interspersed perfectly with those of student Sarah Chadwick. “We’ve had enough of the lies, the sanctimony, the ignorance, the hatred, the pettiness, the NRA,” Chadwick says in the video. “We are done with your agenda to undermine the safety of our nation’s youth, and the individual voices of the American people.”

The NRA video seemed to be a threat against anyone who wasn’t supportive of the NRA. But Chadwick’s video makes clear that the game has changed, and now being supportive of the NRA could be a liability. It also showed Chadwick fearlessly standing up to a group that many of the country’s lawmakers are afraid to confront, and therefore became yet another example of why the Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors inspired so many people to take to the streets Saturday in the first place.