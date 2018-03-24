The Slatest

March for Our Lives Put Sarah Chadwick’s Spoof NRA Ad on the Big Screen and It Was Glorious

By

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Sarah Chadwick speaks at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Sarah Chadwick speaks at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018.
JIM WATSON/Getty Images

There were lots of emotional moments during the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C. on Saturday but few were as galvanizing as the minute that followed Demi Lovato’s performance. As soon as Lovato exited the stage, the jumbotrons at the march began playing the video rebuttal that a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student issued to the NRA’s threatening and ominous “Your time is running out” ad.

The video wasn’t new, it had already been making the rounds since earlier this month. But now it seems like the editing had been redone professionally so that the ridiculous words uttered by NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch were interspersed perfectly with those of student Sarah Chadwick. “We’ve had enough of the lies, the sanctimony, the ignorance, the hatred, the pettiness, the NRA,” Chadwick says in the video. “We are done with your agenda to undermine the safety of our nation’s youth, and the individual voices of the American people.”

The NRA video seemed to be a threat against anyone who wasn’t supportive of the NRA. But Chadwick’s video makes clear that the game has changed, and now being supportive of the NRA could be a liability. It also showed Chadwick fearlessly standing up to a group that many of the country’s lawmakers are afraid to confront, and therefore became yet another example of why the Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors inspired so many people to take to the streets Saturday in the first place.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

March for Our Lives Put Sarah Chadwick’s Spoof NRA Ad on the Big Screen and It Was Glorious

Dahlia Lithwick

The March for Our Lives Could Not Possibly Have Been Scripted

Daniel Politi

Just How Large Were the March for Our Lives Rallies? Take a Look at These Images.

Matthew Dessem

How Did NRA TV Cover the March for Our Lives?

Daniel Politi

Paul McCartney Remembers John Lennon at NY Rally: “One of My Best Friends Was Killed in Gun Violence”

Daniel Politi

Watch Martin Luther King’s Granddaughter at Anti-Gun Rally: “I Have a Dream That Enough Is Enough”

Daniel Politi

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Our Lives Demonstrations

Daniel Politi

Hundreds of Thousands Take to Streets Demanding End to Gun Violence

Daniel Politi

Pennsylvania School District Has a Plan to Deal With a Shooter: Rocks

Christina Bonnington

Can Beats Stay Cool as Apple Makes Them Corporate?

Maxine Builder

The Best Universal Wine Glasses, According to Sommeliers and Beverage Directors

Nick Greene

Villanova Will Win the NCAA Tournament, Unless They Lose

Most Read

When Campus “Free Speech” Is a Marketing Ploy

Osita Nwanevu

Why White Killers Receive More Sympathy Than Black Victims

Jamelle Bouie

How to Understand What a 4K TV Actually Does—and Then Get One for Really Cheap

Fred Kaplan

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Our Lives Demonstrations

Daniel Politi

Trump’s New Trans Troops Ban Will Never Take Effect

Mark Joseph Stern

John Bolton and Gina Haspel Are the Consequences of Our Failure to Reckon With the Bush Years

Joshua Keating