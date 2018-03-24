The Slatest

Thanks to Parkland Teens, One Number Will Now Be Associated With Marco Rubio: $1.05

By

David Hogg, a student at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with a $1.05 tag in front of him at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018.
David Hogg, a student at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with a $1.05 tag in front of him at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Many students at the March for Our Lives rallies across the country were wearing a price tag that read $1.05. The reason? That’s how much they say each student is worth to Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. The organizers of the march say they got the number by calculating the amount the National Rifle Association donated to Rubio, divided by the number of students in Florida.

“So, this is how much we’re worth to the Florida government,” explained Stoneman Douglas freshman Lauren Hogg. “It’s our price tag.” At a Feb. 21 town hall event on gun violence, Rubio unashamedly defended accepting money from the NRA. “There’s money on both sides of every issue in America,” Rubio said. “I will always accept the help of anyone who agrees with my agenda.”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Sarah Chadwick directly addressed Rubio during her speech at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. “This here is a dollar and five cents,” she said, holding up the price tag. “When you take 3,140,167—the number of students enrolled in Florida schools—and divide by $3,303,355—the amount of money Marco Rubio has received from the National Rifle Association, it comes out to a dollar and five cents. Is that all we’re worth to these politicians? A dollar and five cents? Was $17.85 all it cost you that day, Mr. Rubio? Well I say, one life is worth more than all the guns in America.”

Rubio issued a statement Saturday in which he clearly demonstrates that he doesn’t understand the movement that was born in his state. “While I do not agree with all of the solutions they propose, I respect their views and recognize that many Americans support certain gun bans,” Rubio said in a horrific simplification of what the March for Our Lives protesters were demanding. “However, many other Americans do not support a gun ban.” The patronizing tone got stronger as the statement continued: “While protests are a legitimate way of making a point, in our system of government, making a change requires finding common ground with those who hold opposing views.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Thanks to Parkland Teens, One Number Will Now Be Associated With Marco Rubio: $1.05

Daniel Politi

March for Our Lives Put Sarah Chadwick’s Spoof NRA Ad on the Big Screen and It Was Glorious

Dahlia Lithwick

The March for Our Lives Could Not Possibly Have Been Scripted

Daniel Politi

Just How Large Were the March for Our Lives Rallies? Take a Look at These Images.

Matthew Dessem

How Did NRA TV Cover the March for Our Lives?

Daniel Politi

Paul McCartney Remembers John Lennon at NY Rally: “One of My Best Friends Was Killed in Gun Violence”

Daniel Politi

Watch Martin Luther King’s Granddaughter at Anti-Gun Rally: “I Have a Dream That Enough Is Enough”

Daniel Politi

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Our Lives Demonstrations

Daniel Politi

Hundreds of Thousands Take to Streets Demanding End to Gun Violence

Daniel Politi

Pennsylvania School District Has a Plan to Deal With a Shooter: Rocks

Christina Bonnington

Can Beats Stay Cool as Apple Makes Them Corporate?

Maxine Builder

The Best Universal Wine Glasses, According to Sommeliers and Beverage Directors

Most Read

When Campus “Free Speech” Is a Marketing Ploy

Osita Nwanevu

Why White Killers Receive More Sympathy Than Black Victims

Jamelle Bouie

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Our Lives Demonstrations

Daniel Politi

Trump’s New Trans Troops Ban Will Never Take Effect

Mark Joseph Stern

The March for Our Lives Could Not Possibly Have Been Scripted

Dahlia Lithwick

John Bolton and Gina Haspel Are the Consequences of Our Failure to Reckon With the Bush Years

Joshua Keating