Just How Large Were the March for Our Lives Rallies? Take a Look at These Images.

People take part in the March For Our Lives rally against gun violence in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images
Hundreds of thousands of people
gathered in cities across the country—and around the world—to protest against gun violence on Saturday. Organizers of the event say around half a million people attended in Washington, D.C. alone. Yet photos from the rallies around the world show that Washington was hardly alone in gathering large crowds of people who were inspired by the student survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.
Washington, D.C.
Thousands of people gather on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March For Our Lives rally against gun violence in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images
Crowds gather during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018.
NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images
People gather during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images
New York
People take part in the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York on March 24, 2018.
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images
Protesters attend the March For Our Lives just north of Columbus Circle, March 24, 2018 in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Los Angeles
A large crowd gathers to protest for tighter gun laws during the student organized March For Our Lives rally in Los Angeles, California on March 24, 2018.
MARK RALSTON/Getty Images
Chicago
Protesters gather for the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jim Young/Getty Images
Protesters gather for the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jim Young/Getty Images
Houston
Boston
Seattle
Thousands of people march down Pine Street towards downtown Seattle during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.
Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images
Denver
Philadelphia
Demonstrators participate in the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Austin
Atlanta
Detroit
Berlin
Demonstrators protest at the March for our Lives demonstration on March 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
Adam Berry/Getty Images