Just How Large Were the March for Our Lives Rallies? Take a Look at These Images.

A large crowd moves through downtown Houston for the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday, March 24, 2018. #MarchForOurLives rallies planned for Austin, Dallas and other Texas cities are expected to draw large crowds this afternoon. Here’s what the scene looked like in Houston. Photo by Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune. #texas #txlege #houston

