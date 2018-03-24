The Slatest

Paul McCartney Remembers John Lennon at NY Rally: “One of My Best Friends Was Killed in Gun Violence”

By

Paul McCartney takes part in the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York on March 24, 2018.
Paul McCartney takes part in the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York on March 24, 2018.
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

Paul McCartney took part in the March for Our Lives protest in New York, one of hundreds of associated demonstrations that took place in parallel to the main rally in Washington, D.C. A CNN reporter caught up with the Beatles legend who was wearing a “We can end gun violence” T-shirt and tried to ask him some policy questions. But McCartney refused to get into specifics, saying he didn’t know whether gun violence could end on the legislative level, but emphasized that what citizens can do is make sure their voices heard. “I don’t know” if gun violence can be ended, McCartney said. “But this is what we can do, so I’m here to do it.”

Although he didn’t outright say it, McCartney seemed to want to highlight that he was like one of the many people at the rallies around the world whose lives had been changed dramatically by gun violence. “One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me,” McCartney said in clear reference to the 1980 murder of John Lennon. McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, took part in the rally only a few blocks from the Dakota Building, outside of which Lennon was shot dead by Mark David Chapman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Paul McCartney Remembers John Lennon at NY Rally: “One of My Best Friends Was Killed in Gun Violence”

Daniel Politi

Watch Martin Luther King’s Granddaughter at Anti-Gun Rally: “I Have a Dream That Enough Is Enough”

Daniel Politi

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Our Lives Demonstrations

Daniel Politi

Hundreds of Thousands Take to Streets Demanding End to Gun Violence

Daniel Politi

Pennsylvania School District Has a Plan to Deal With a Shooter: Rocks

Christina Bonnington

Can Beats Stay Cool as Apple Makes Them Corporate?

Maxine Builder

The Best Universal Wine Glasses, According to Sommeliers and Beverage Directors

Nick Greene

Villanova Will Win the NCAA Tournament, Unless They Lose

Mark Joseph Stern

Trump’s New Trans Troops Ban Will Never Take Effect

William Saletan

Why Does John Bolton Defend Islamophobes?

Jordan Weissmann

Trump’s Global Trade War Is Morphing Into a Showdown With China. For Now.

April Glaser

Is the Worst of the Cambridge Analytica Scandal Over for Facebook?

Most Read

I Can’t Wait for My Mom to Be a Grandma, but My Stepdad Is a Nightmare

Nicole Cliffe

When Campus “Free Speech” Is a Marketing Ploy

Osita Nwanevu

Why White Killers Receive More Sympathy Than Black Victims

Jamelle Bouie

How to Understand What a 4K TV Actually Does—and Then Get One for Really Cheap

Fred Kaplan

Trump’s New Trans Troops Ban Will Never Take Effect

Mark Joseph Stern

John Bolton and Gina Haspel Are the Consequences of Our Failure to Reckon With the Bush Years

Joshua Keating