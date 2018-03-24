Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Our Lives Demonstrations

A student from Baltimore holds a protest sign during the March for Our Lives rally in Washington on Saturday. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to support the teenagers pushing for stricter gun control laws in March for Our Lives protests across the country. The protests were originally called for by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people last month. Many protesters who took part in the approximately 800 demonstrations around the world went armed with clever, poignant, funny, and even heartbreaking signs. “Am I next?” asked Annika Finzel, 10, in a sign she held up in Washington. “I don’t want to be!”

Here are some of the other best signs from the protests.

Pflugerville, Texas. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The teens are really good at the signs pic.twitter.com/c2m3QI98uh — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) March 24, 2018

Washington. Eva Hambach/Getty Images

Washington. Eva Hambach/Getty Images

Some middle school students carrying the sign “the number of bullet holes in this poster are the number that can be shot in the time it takes to read it” #MarchForOurLives sign pic.twitter.com/ysvwfAjKoq — Marissa Mizroch (@MarissaMizroch) March 24, 2018

Pflugerville, Texas. Scott Olson/Getty Images

I'm so proud of all these young kids standing up #marchforourlives #marchforourlivesnyc pic.twitter.com/YiXdH7sNHD — Julia Carlin (@MetsEnthusiast) March 24, 2018

#marchforourlives A post shared by Katherine Brezler (@katbrezler) on Mar 24, 2018 at 8:15am PDT

Teens are counting down the days until they can vote at the #MarchForOurLives in Parkland, FL. There’s a push to register voters at the rally. pic.twitter.com/DAHtCz1Lee — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) March 24, 2018

Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

“The scariest thing in a school should be my grades.” Seen on instagram, thanks @juliebethstone #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/sXaeQlpO3B — Wavian Arts (@wavianarts) March 24, 2018

Berlin. Adam Berry/Getty Images

Yarelis Puello, 17, told me she is participating in her first-ever protest. "It's not right," she said. "You should not be scared to go to school and learn." #boston #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/uT3YTaBflS — jennifer levitz (@jenniferlevitz) March 24, 2018

Washington. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

A post shared by Emily Bernath (@ejbernath) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

Philadelphia. Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Philadelphia. Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

#marchforourlives A post shared by Erin Sams (@ytellmey) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:26am PDT