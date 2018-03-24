The Slatest

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Our Lives Demonstrations

By

A protest sign reads, "Am I next?"
A student from Baltimore holds a protest sign during the March for Our Lives rally in Washington on Saturday.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to support the teenagers pushing for stricter gun control laws in March for Our Lives protests across the country. The protests were originally called for by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people last month. Many protesters who took part in the approximately 800 demonstrations around the world went armed with clever, poignant, funny, and even heartbreaking signs. “Am I next?” asked Annika Finzel, 10, in a sign she held up in Washington. “I don’t want to be!”

Here are some of the other best signs from the protests.

A sign reads, "Teachers will stand up to gunmen but Congress won't stand up to the NRA."
Pflugerville, Texas.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A little girl hoists a placard reading, "Don't protect guns protect us."
Washington.
Eva Hambach/Getty Images
A woman hoists a poster reading, "The only thing easier to buy in the U.S. than a gun is the president."
Washington.
Eva Hambach/Getty Images
A woman holds a sign reading, "Arm teachers with resources not guns."
Pflugerville, Texas.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A sign reads, "Guns are the death of U.S."
Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A child holds a sign in which the words thoughts & prayers have been crossed out. Below that reads, "Action."
Berlin.
Adam Berry/Getty Images
A pink sign reads, "NRA, sashay away."
Washington.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images
A young woman holds up a sign that reads, "School is [crossed out] was my safe place."
Philadelphia.
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
A young girl holds a Dr. Seuss-inspired sign reading, "Oh the places I deserve to go."
Philadelphia.
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
A young man holds a sign reading, "My right to life > a gun."
Washington.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images

