Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Our Lives Demonstrations

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to support the teenagers pushing for stricter gun control laws in March for Our Lives protests across the country. The protests were originally called for by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people last month. Many protesters who took part in the approximately 800 demonstrations around the world went armed with clever, poignant, funny, and even heartbreaking signs. “Am I next?” asked Annika Finzel, 10, in a sign she held up in Washington. “I don’t want to be!”
Here are some of the other best signs from the protests.