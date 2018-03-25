Gun Violence Kills at Least 14 People in U.S. on Same Day as March for Our Lives

The Slatest

Gun Violence Kills at Least 14 People on Same Day as March for Our Lives

Roses lie on the ground to represent victims of gun violence at Cal Anderson Park during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.
Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

As hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the United States and around the world in March for Our Lives rallies to demand an end to gun violence, 14 people died from gunshot wounds across the country. The number was extracted from a database compiled by Gun Violence Archive, a not-for-profit organization that tracks shootings in the United States. (Although the database details 15 deaths, it seems it double counts a homicide in Milwaukee.)

The number is likely higher considering that Gun Violence Archive relies on its own compilation of media, law enforcement, and government reports for the data. And some deaths likely took place shortly after midnight, like the man who was found dead on a sidewalk in the South Side of Chicago with a gunshot wound at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The deadliest incident that took place on the same day as people marched against gun violence was in Erie, Pennsylvania, where two women were shot to death early in the morning in an apartment on the city’s east side. The suspected shooter, a 75-year-old man, then shot and killed himself, according to the Erie Times-News.

The number of people affected by gun violence on the same day as the nationwide rallies was actually much higher considering 50 people were injured in a total of 62 incidents, according to the database.

