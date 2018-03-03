The Slatest

Man Shoots, Kills Himself Outside the White House

By

Heavy police presence is seen outside the White House as several blocks are closed down by the United States Secret Service on March 3, 2018in Washington, DC. The White House was placed on lockdown and the surrounding area cordoned off by emergency personnel Saturday after an apparent gunshot was heard. The US Secret Service said on Twitter that it was responding 'to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the north fence line of @White House.' It said medical personnel were 'responding to the male victim,' but that there were 'no other reported injuries.' The victim's identity was not immediately known. / AFP PHOTO / Alex Edelman (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Heavy police presence is seen outside the White House as several blocks are closed down by the United States Secret Service on Saturday in Washington.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images

A man shot and killed himself outside the White House on Saturday. On Twitter, the Secret Service first wrote that a person “suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House. The agency later said there were no other injuries reported from the incident but would not comment on the status of the victim.

The Washington, D.C. Police Department wrote on Twitter that its “natural death squad is on the scene” and later wrote that the “adult male has been declared deceased.”

Those inside the White House were told to shelter in place. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident.

“We are aware of the incident,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The president has been briefed. I refer you to the Secret Service for any more information.”

Daniel Politi

Daniel Politi has been contributing to Slate since 2004 and wrote the Today’s Papers column from 2006 to 2009.

