Man Shoots, Kills Himself Outside the White House

Heavy police presence is seen outside the White House as several blocks are closed down by the United States Secret Service on Saturday in Washington. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

A man shot and killed himself outside the White House on Saturday. On Twitter, the Secret Service first wrote that a person “suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House. The agency later said there were no other injuries reported from the incident but would not comment on the status of the victim.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

The Washington, D.C. Police Department wrote on Twitter that its “natural death squad is on the scene” and later wrote that the “adult male has been declared deceased.”

Update: Adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin. No further updates. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 3, 2018

Those inside the White House were told to shelter in place. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident.

3 shots fired at #whitehouse in #WashingtonDC . Area is now locked down. pic.twitter.com/rRQ2IXinQ7 — Florian Luhn (@FlorianLuhn) March 3, 2018

“We are aware of the incident,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The president has been briefed. I refer you to the Secret Service for any more information.”