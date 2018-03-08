The Angle

The Angle: Good News, Bad News Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on male rage, Trump’s populism, and the morality of Narcan.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the 'Section 232 Proclamations' on steel and aluminum imports in Roosevelt Room the the White House March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump signed proclamations that will impose a 25-percent tarriff on imported steel and a 10-percent tarriff on imported alumninum. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Could be smarter.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Could be worse: Donald Trump’s populism hasn’t fully converted into authoritarianism because, unlike strongmen the rest of the world over, he hasn’t been smart enough to give people some of what they want, Yascha Mounk argues. That’s good—but Mounk isn’t sure our institutions would be strong enough to stop him if he got a clue.

The global reach: Josh Keating tallies up all the other countries Trump and his circle have been accused of contacting improperly, from Turkey to China.

So mad: Trump perfects the art of male rage, and he hires and befriends other people who are fueled by it too. Dahlia Lithwick argues that male rage is the cornerstone of Trumpism.

No second chances: A new paper written by economists argues that naloxone (Narcan) is a “moral hazard.” Jeremy Samuel Faust can’t see any way to construe that argument charitably.

For fun: This was silly.

Super silly,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

