Viral DeVos, Wakanda Salutes, and Liberal Smugness

US President Donald Trump arrives for an event in honor of 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros in the East Room of the White House on March 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
He just makes us feel so sure.
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Come on, though: Isaac Chotiner speaks with Katherine Mangu-Ward, who won’t rescind her assertion that “smug” liberals are partially to blame for today’s political culture, no matter how many ways Isaac tries to get her to admit that on some things, conservatives are just plain wrong.

Opposites day: It’s hard for Will Saletan to understand why Trump is so intent on embracing our enemies, while pushing away our friends.

Pot, kettle: It sure was a fun Sunday, laughing at Betsy DeVos’ awkward 60 Minutes interview, wasn’t it? Ben Mathis-Lilley wants to ruin it for you retrospectively.

Blech: Martin Shkreli is going to jail! Yay! But it’s for all the wrong things, and that shows how messed up our society is, Jordan Weissmann writes! Boo!

For fun: Wakanda Forever.

