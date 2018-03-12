Viral DeVos, Wakanda Salutes, and Liberal Smugness

He just makes us feel so sure. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Come on, though: Isaac Chotiner speaks with Katherine Mangu-Ward, who won’t rescind her assertion that “smug” liberals are partially to blame for today’s political culture, no matter how many ways Isaac tries to get her to admit that on some things, conservatives are just plain wrong.

Opposites day: It’s hard for Will Saletan to understand why Trump is so intent on embracing our enemies, while pushing away our friends.

Pot, kettle: It sure was a fun Sunday, laughing at Betsy DeVos’ awkward 60 Minutes interview, wasn’t it? Ben Mathis-Lilley wants to ruin it for you retrospectively.

Blech: Martin Shkreli is going to jail! Yay! But it’s for all the wrong things, and that shows how messed up our society is, Jordan Weissmann writes! Boo!

For fun: Wakanda Forever.

Coming to a tennis court near you,

Rebecca