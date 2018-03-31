Laura Ingraham Takes “Easter Break” as Advertisers Keep Fleeing Her Show

A combination of file photos show media personality Laura Ingraham in Washington October 14, 2017 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg, at a rally in Washington March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert, Jonathan Ernst/Files

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is taking a vacation next week as advertisers continue to pull their spots from her show after she wrote a snarky tweet about Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg. “Fear not. We’ve got a great lineup of guest hosts to fill in for me,” Ingraham told viewers. A Fox News spokesperson insisted the vacation had already been planned but it comes at a time when at least 17 major companies have fled her show after she mocked Hogg, saying he “whines about” his rejection from four California colleges.

BREAKING: Laura Ingraham announced on tonight's show that she would take next week off and be replaced by "a great lineup of guest hosts" pic.twitter.com/Ucoa4D45O2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 31, 2018

Hogg responded to her mockery by calling on followers to pressure advertisers to remove their ads from Ingraham’s show. And many did just that, including Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, TripAdvisor, and Expedia, to name a few. Variety pointed out that on Friday “the only blue-chip advertiser to appear over the course of the hour-long broadcast was IBM.”

When advertisers first started to boycott, Ingraham issued a lukewarm apology. “On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland,” she tweeted.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David...(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg quickly took to Twitter to respond to Ingraham’s break. “Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week,” he tweeted.

Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week. https://t.co/bjSLmj3gyH — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2018

There is precedent for Fox News to use vacation as a prelude to a departure. Last year, Bill O’Reilly announced a vacation before Easter weekend just as advertisers were pulling out of his show following a report of sexual harassment allegations. He was fired eight days later.