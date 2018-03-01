The Slatest

Kroger Becomes Latest Major Brand to Make Rapid Concessions on Gun Issues After Parkland

By

A Fred Meyer store in Hillsboro, Oregon.
A Fred Meyer store in Hillsboro, Oregon.
CMH_90/Flickr

Kroger will no longer sell rifles or ammunition to buyers who are under the age of 21, the supermarket chain announced today. (As the Wall Street Journal explains, “under current law, licensed gun dealers can sell a handgun to someone 21 years old and sell a rifle to someone who is 18.”) For those of us who were unaware that it was possible to pick up a lethal weapon at Kroger’s alongside the potato chips, produce, and generic baguettes in little wicker baskets, the deal is apparently that the gun stuff is only sold at the 43 “Fred Meyer”-branded stores the chain owns in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. The Alaska stores, which had additionally sold assault-style semiautomatic rifles, will also discontinue such sales, Kroger says.

Kroger, which is based in Cincinnati, makes the move on the heels of similar post-Parkland announcements by the Dick’s Sporting Goods company and Walmart, which are both raising the purchase age for weapons at their stores to 21; Dick’s is additionally discontinuing sales of high-capacity magazines and assault-style rifles. (The rifles were only sold at the company’s 35 Field & Stream stores.)

The fallout from the Parkland shooting has also prompted a number of corporate brands—ranging from Delta Airlines to MetLife insurance to the cybersecurity company Symantec—into ending discount affiliations with the National Rifle Association. While a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that unfavorable views of such companies increased when respondents were told that they’d severed ties with the NRA, their unfavorable ratings also likely would have gone up if they hadn’t severed ties and had been subjected to the kinds of activist campaigns that progressives have increasingly directed towards corporations in recent years. And as the Washington Post’s Philip Bump has pointed out, progressive views on gun control tend to correlate with higher levels of education—and income. (The same is true of other political issues as well.) Money talks?

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Kidada E. Williams

What Survivors’ Stories Can Teach Us About the KKK’s Assault on American Values

Henry Grabar

The Case for Letting Ben Carson Keep His $31,000 Dining Set

Jordan Weissmann

Here Comes the Trade War

Rebecca Onion

A Love Fest, the Octopus’s Reputation, and a Parkland Education

Aaron Mak

Man Accidentally Takes $1,600 Uber Ride After Night of Drinking

Ben Mathis-Lilley

New Report: Earlier Report About NCAA Coach Caught Discussing $100,000 Payment May Have Been Wrong

Rachelle Hampton

Dating Based on Your DNA? There’s Now a (Weird) App for That.

Jaime Dunaway

Avengers: Infinity War Is Coming to Theaters Sooner Than We All Anticipated

Tunisian Court Refuses to Ban Online LGBTQ Radio Station

Christina Cauterucci

Planned Parenthood Is Counting On Reproductive-Rights Voters to Defeat the GOP in November

Karen Levy

If You Are Being Stalked by an Ex, an App Can’t Protect You

Mark Joseph Stern

Trump Picks Mass-Incarceration Advocate Obsessed With “Black-on-Black” Crime for Job Setting Federal Sentences

Most Read

Amy Chua Has Some Ideas About What’s Tearing Our Country Apart—and It Might Be You

Isaac Chotiner

Stephen Colbert Asks Omarosa Manigault to Explain Her Time in the Trump White House

Matthew Dessem

Why Are the Parkland Teens So Good at This? Their Public School Prepared Them For It.

Dahlia Lithwick

Donald Trump’s Gun Control Love Fest

Jim Newell

“The ‘Left’ Loves Art” Is the Brilliantly Dumb Meme Sean Hannity Deserves

Inkoo Kang

Any Bozo Can Get the Security Clearance Kushner Now Holds. He Has No Business in the White House.

Fred Kaplan