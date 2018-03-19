The Angle

The Angle: String of Failures Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Kris Kobach, student evaluations, and a defense of marital scorekeeping.

By

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House in Washington, DC, July 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
In better days.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Not a good streak: Kris Kobach once looked scary to Mark Joseph Stern, but recent events have proven that the voting-fraud crusader is too dumb to be a threat.

Hot or not: Students write evaluations that use degrading and diminishing language to assess female professors, so those evaluations should not be used in hiring and promotions, Kristina Mitchell argues.

Broken: The collapsed pedestrian bridge in Florida shows how dangerous the fashionable philosophy of prefabrication can be, Matthew N. Eisler argues.

You vs. me: Is it better to scorekeep in a marriage or to rely on some nebulous notion that everyone is doing their best? Allison Benedikt and John Cook let us into their One Fight and prove that Allison is clearly in the right.

For fun: We must keep the Wicker Man.

Part of our culture,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jamelle Bouie

Republicans Try to Have It Both Ways on Mueller

Henry Grabar

One Tragic Death Doesn’t Make Self-Driving Cars More Dangerous Than Human Drivers

Rebecca Onion

Kris Kobach, Student Evaluations, and Marital Scorekeeping

Aaron Schwid

LGBTQ Organizations Shouldn’t Celebrate the Tobacco Industry and Its Apologists

Christina Cauterucci

An Anti-Abortion Democrat and a Pro-Choice Republican Are Under Fire in Illinois

Ruth Graham

How Is It Possible To Read 6,000 Words of Deep Reporting on Hope Hicks and Still Not Really Understand Her at All?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

It’s Funny That Trump Wants to Execute Drug Traffickers Given How Closely He Worked With This One in the ’80s

William Saletan

How Donald Trump Is Undermining His Steel Tariffs

Heather Schwedel

The Cambridge Analytica Mess Is a Good Reminder to Check Which Sketchy Apps You’ve Allowed to Access Your Facebook Profile

Dahlia Lithwick

Trump Pushing the Firing of Andrew McCabe Was a Direct Challenge to Our Democracy

April Glaser

The CEO of Cambridge Analytica Was Caught on Video Offering to Meddle in Elections Using Sex Workers and Fake Bribes

Marissa Martinelli

How Did an Itty-Bitty Piece of Russian Propaganda Wind Up in Slate?

Most Read

The Florida Bridge Collapse Is a Tragic, Predictable Result of a Building Philosophy That Could Be Coming to Your Town

Matthew N. Eisler

Our One Fight: Do We Really Need to Keep a Running Mental Spreadsheet of Our Marital Contributions?

Allison Benedikt and John Cook

Kris Kobach Is a Loser

Mark Joseph Stern

Trump Goes Off on Angry Sunday Tweetstorm, Intensifies Attack Against Mueller, FBI

Daniel Politi

Trump Reportedly Required Senior Staff to Sign Nondisclosure Agreements

Daniel Politi

Student Evaluations Can’t Be Used to Assess Professors. They’re Discriminatory.

Kristina Mitchell