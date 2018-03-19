Kris Kobach, Student Evaluations, and Marital Scorekeeping

In better days. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Not a good streak: Kris Kobach once looked scary to Mark Joseph Stern, but recent events have proven that the voting-fraud crusader is too dumb to be a threat.

Hot or not: Students write evaluations that use degrading and diminishing language to assess female professors, so those evaluations should not be used in hiring and promotions, Kristina Mitchell argues.

Broken: The collapsed pedestrian bridge in Florida shows how dangerous the fashionable philosophy of prefabrication can be, Matthew N. Eisler argues.

You vs. me: Is it better to scorekeep in a marriage or to rely on some nebulous notion that everyone is doing their best? Allison Benedikt and John Cook let us into their One Fight and prove that Allison is clearly in the right.

For fun: We must keep the Wicker Man.

Part of our culture,

Rebecca