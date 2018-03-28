The Only (Alleged) Sex-Cult Slavery Story You Need to Read to Understand Kirsten Gillibrand’s Weakness as a 2020 Candidate

The Slatest

The Only (Alleged) Sex-Slave Cult Story You Need to Understand Kirsten Gillibrand’s Weakness as a 2020 Candidate

Kirsten Gillibrand speaking remotely to a group in New York City in 2016.
Here’s a political headline of the sort you don’t see every day, in the New York Post:

Let’s unpack this.

• The woman on the right is Chele Farley, who’s the Republican running a longshot 2018 campaign for Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s seat.

• Gillibrand’s father is Doug Rutnik, a lobbyist whose family has been influential in New York state for many, many generations.

• Rutnik’s services were employed in 2004 by Nxivm, a group that describes itself as a self-help organization but which has been described by others as a cult and multilevel marketing scam.

• The founder of Nxivm, Keith Raniere, was recently arrested in Mexico and charged in a complaint unsealed Monday with blackmailing and financially coercing a subgroup of female followers, who were allegedly referred to internally as “slaves,” into sex. The charges corroborate the creepy allegation, published in a New York Times article in October, that members of the all-female Nxivm subgroup were branded (as in, with a hot piece of metal, like cattle) with a symbol that featured Raniere’s initials.

Now, TO BE VERY, VERY CLEAR, no one is suggesting that Doug Rutnik or anyone else connected to Kirsten Gillibrand had any idea in 2004 that Nxivm involved a secret sex-slavery component. But a 2003 Forbes article had already publicized allegations that Raniere’s operation was a “cult,” and an earlier company he’d founded had been sued in 1993 by the New York attorney general, who alleged that it was a pyramid scheme. (A settlement was reached in which Raniere did not admit guilt. ) Working for Raniere in 2004 was not an entirely innocuous endeavor.

Gillibrand currently promotes herself, with a seeming eye toward 2020, as a bold next-generation progressive. But her political success is owed in part to the job her lobbyist father helped her get on Hillary Clinton’s 2000 Senate campaign. And even if her 2020 rivals don’t ultimately bring up the weird story of that father’s connection to an alleged sex-slave-branding cult leader, they’ll certainly try their best at every other opportunity to portray Gillibrand as an establishment insider with a history of connections to powerful and unsavory special interest groups.

