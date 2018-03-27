Trump’s Lawyers, the New Roseanne, and Kevin Williamson at the Atlantic

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of the Atlantic, attends the Ellie Awards 2018 on March 13 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Second chance: The Atlantic hired Kevin Williamson to write for its new opinion section, even though Williamson once tweeted that (among his other extreme opinions) he thought abortion should be a capital crime. Jordan Weissmann thinks there’s very little to excuse the choice.

Search your hearts: Bob Bauer, who did a stint as White House counsel to President Obama, talks to Dahlia Lithwick about the factors Trump’s lawyers might consider in continuing to represent him.

Watch the kids: The Parkland students are showing just how identity politics can be used to create solidarity instead of fracture, Osita Nwanevu argues.

Years on: The reboot of Roseanne, which presents a complicated vision of white, working-class culture, feels faithful to the spirit of the original, Willa Paskin writes.

For fun: Our books and culture columnist on her consuming video game habit.

