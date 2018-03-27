The Angle

The Angle: Bad Hire Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the new Roseanne, Trump’s lawyers, and Kevin Williamson at the Atlantic.

By

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Editor in Chief of The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg attends the Ellie Awards 2018 on March 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Association of Magazine Media)
Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of the Atlantic, attends the Ellie Awards 2018 on March 13 in New York City.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Second chance: The Atlantic hired Kevin Williamson to write for its new opinion section, even though Williamson once tweeted that (among his other extreme opinions) he thought abortion should be a capital crime. Jordan Weissmann thinks there’s very little to excuse the choice.

Search your hearts: Bob Bauer, who did a stint as White House counsel to President Obama, talks to Dahlia Lithwick about the factors Trump’s lawyers might consider in continuing to represent him.

Watch the kids: The Parkland students are showing just how identity politics can be used to create solidarity instead of fracture, Osita Nwanevu argues.

Years on: The reboot of Roseanne, which presents a complicated vision of white, working-class culture, feels faithful to the spirit of the original, Willa Paskin writes.

For fun: Our books and culture columnist on her consuming video game habit.

She’s in deep,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Trump’s Lawyers, the New Roseanne, and Kevin Williamson at the Atlantic

Will Oremus

Why Facebook Must Be Terrified About Mark Zuckerberg Testifying to Congress

Jaime Dunaway

Former Supreme Court Justice Wants the Second Amendment Repealed

Aaron Mak

Uber Agrees to Pay $10 Million to Settle Discrimination Lawsuit

Fred Kaplan

Will We Ever Know Who Made the Worst Decision of the Iraq War?

Richard Blumenthal and Rick Perlstein

A Lesson From Watergate on How to Protect the Special Counsel’s Investigation

Dahlia Lithwick

What Trump’s Lawyers Should Ask Themselves as They Decide Whether to Stay or Quit

Marissa Martinelli

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is So Polarizing That Its Honest Trailer Needed Two Narrators

Inkoo Kang

Why Is Tyra Banks Unbearable on TV but Perfect as a Meme?

Aaron Mak

Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Plans to Testify Before Congress

Isaac Chotiner

Why Adding a Citizenship Question to the Census Is So Significant, and So Dangerous

Tom Devine and Dana Gold

Trump’s War on Whistleblowers Goes Well Beyond His Unenforceable NDAs

Most Read

The New Roseanne Proves It’s Still the Ultimate White, Working-Class Sitcom

Willa Paskin

Stormy Daniels’ Sick Burns Aren’t the Only Reason Her Twitter Feed Is Fascinating

Heather Schwedel

Republicans Hope “Hillary Clinton” Still Scares Red-State Voters

Josh Voorhees

In Real Life, I’m a Middle-Aged Literary Critic. In My Video Gaming Life, I’m Allowed to Be Someone Else.

Laura Miller

The Atlantic’s Justifications for Hiring Conservative Troll Kevin Williamson Ring Awfully Hollow

Jordan Weissmann

A New Short Story From Sci-Fi Author and Futurist Madeline Ashby

Madeline Ashby