The Slatest

Trump’s Lawyer Quit

By

John Dowd in New York City in 2011.
John Dowd in New York City in 2011.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Donald Trump’s lawyer John Dowd quit.

Dowd was Trump’s lead personal lawyer for Russia/Mueller stuff; the other Trump-related lawyers you’ve likely heard about in the news, Don McGahn and Ty Cobb, technically work for the White House rather than Trump personally. POTUS also still retains the legal services of Jay Sekulow, who seems to act as more of a pundit/spokesman for Trump than an attorney, and Joseph diGenova, who Trump hired earlier this week and who has asserted on Fox News that Robert Mueller and the Deep State have conspired to frame the president.

But, anyway, apparently Trump got tired of Dowd telling him not to run his mouth at the same time that Dowd got tired of telling Trump not to run his mouth, more or less. So Dowd quit.

He’s done. He’s out!

More of Trump’s lawyers will probably quit, in the future.

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump’s Lawyer Quit

Nicholas Proferes

Mark Zuckerberg’s Long History of Mea Culpas

Ruth Graham

Chad Veach and the Media’s Long Love Affair With Hipster Pastors

Aaron Mak

Congress Put the Controversial CLOUD Act in Its Spending Bill. What Does That Mean For Data Privacy?

Marissa Martinelli

Ahead of the Portlandia Finale, the Cast Wants You to Know They Cared About Your Goofy Tweets All Along

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Austin Police Chief Baffled by What Could’ve Motivated White Right-Wing Survivalist Bomber to Kill Two Black People

Heather Schwedel

Thanks to the Distracted Boyfriend, We’re Living in a Golden Age of “Object Labeling” Memes

Lena Wilson

The Latest Super Meta Deadpool 2 Trailer Shows Off Its New Team of Heroes

Kyle Buchanan

Analyzing the Crazy, Complicated Credits of Avengers: Infinity War

Alieza Durana

In the Suburbs, Social Services Can’t Keep Up With Families’ Needs

Henry Grabar

Cities Are Trying to Make Housing More Affordable—by Making Some Rents More Pricey

Matt Giles

Women’s Basketball Is Just Now Getting Advanced Stats. They’re Already Changing the Game.

Most Read

How Do I Convince My Son I Still Love Him When He’s Been Taken Away From Me?

Carvell Wallace

Mick Mulvaney’s Latest Scandal Makes Him Look Like a Craven Hypocrite

Jordan Weissmann

A Republican Congressman on Why His Party Won’t Pass a Law Protecting Mueller’s Job

Isaac Chotiner

Five Fun Facts About the 70-Year-Old Nazi Who’s Now an Official Republican Nominee for Congress in Illinois

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Suburban Housing Costs Are Stretching Families to the Brink

Margaret Hennessy

Don’t #DeleteFacebook. That’s Not Good Enough.

April Glaser