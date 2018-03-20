Hope Hicks, John Bolton’s super-PAC Ties, and a Great Octogenarian

Embroiled. Alex Wong/Getty Images

His empire: John Bolton’s super PAC has funded many Republican candidates—and paid a ton of money to Cambridge Analytica—over the years. Carrie Levine of the Center for Public Integrity dissects the ties that bind the possible future member of the Trump administration to the conservative establishment, and to the controversial voter profiling company.

What was the harm: Did Facebook do anything technically wrong in the course of its relationship with Cambridge Analytica? Will Oremus thinks maybe not. Instead, people are furious because the revelations show the problems with “the entire socio-commercial arrangement by which people around the world routinely offer up their personal information in exchange for the free use of online services”—a mess that Facebook invented.

Too late: We should have begun protecting our infrastructure from Russian hackers a long time ago, Fred Kaplan writes.

Block of tofu: Despite the many words that have been spilled analyzing her motivations and personality, Hope Hicks remains just as much of an enigma to Ruth Graham as she ever was.

For fun: Do not miss this interview with 82-year-old Gertrude Johnson Howard.

