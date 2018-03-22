The Slatest

Investigation Into DNC Hacker Guccifer Reportedly Leads to Russian Intelligence Officer in Moscow

By

People holding Russian flags gather on Manezhnaya Square outside the Kremlin for a rally celebrating the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea in Moscow on March 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)
People holding Russian flags gather on Manezhnaya Square outside the Kremlin for a rally celebrating the fourth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in Moscow on March 18, 2018.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

A Daily Beast report Thursday says there is new evidence tracking Guccifer 2.0, the online persona of the hacker that swiped DNC emails and provided them to WikiLeaks, back to an officer in Russia’s military intelligence directorate (GRU). Confirming this link to Moscow, which aligns with what American intelligence agencies have believed “with high confidence” would likely have geopolitical ramifications for the U.S., as well as legal implications for the Trump presidency.

Throughout 2016, Guccifer claimed to be a “lone hacker,” but the consensus view among security experts was that the persona was a composite. An investigation into emails from Guccifer, who communicated with people on social media, through blog posts, and elsewhere, provided investigators the break they needed to track down who was behind the account that wreaked havoc on the 2016 election. From the Daily Beast:

…an investigation at ThreatConnect that tried to track down Guccifer from the metadata in his emails. But the trail always ended at the same data center in France. [An intelligence researcher] eventually uncovered that Guccifer was connecting through an anonymizing service called Elite VPN, a virtual private networking service that had an exit point in France but was headquartered in Russia. But on one occasion, The Daily Beast has learned, Guccifer failed to activate the VPN client before logging on. As a result, he left a real, Moscow-based Internet Protocol address in the server logs of an American social media company, according to a source familiar with the government’s Guccifer investigation. Working off the IP address, U.S. investigators identified Guccifer 2.0 as a particular GRU officer working out of the agency’s headquarters on Grizodubovoy Street in Moscow. (The Daily Beast’s sources did not disclose which particular officer worked as Guccifer.)

Guccifer was born on June 15, 2016, shortly before the release of the DNC emails, and made occasional appearances online throughout the campaign. Trump adviser Roger Stone interacted with the hacker via direct messages on Twitter. “Sometime after its hasty launch, the Guccifer persona was handed off to a more experienced GRU officer, according to a source familiar with the matter,” the Daily Beast reports. “The timing of that handoff is unclear, but Guccifer 2.0’s last blog post, from Jan. 12, 2017, evinced a far greater command of English that the persona’s earlier efforts.”

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Investigation Into DNC Hacker Guccifer Reportedly Leads to Russian Intelligence Officer in Moscow

April Glaser

Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s Open to Regulation. What Could It Look Like?

Alex Barasch

The New Spending Bill Could Finally Pave the Way for New Federal Research on Gun Violence

Fred Kaplan

John Bolton Named National Security Adviser. It’s Time to Panic Now.

Jamey Wetmore

Self-Driving Cars Are Being Tested on My Community’s Streets, but I Didn’t Have a Say

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Minnesota Teen Fails Driving Test by Crashing Car Through Front Wall of Driving Test Office

Mark Joseph Stern

New Hampshire Used Dubious Handwriting Analysis to Disenfranchise Hundreds of Voters

Heather Schwedel

How Not to Embarrass Yourself When Making a Sex and the City Joke About Cynthia Nixon

Rebecca Onion

Distracted Boyfriends, Tired Jokes, and Trump’s Misconceptions

Jordan Weissmann

The Stock Market Tanked Thursday Because Donald Trump Wants a Trade War With China

Jamelle Bouie

Joe Biden Wants to Run for President Again. He Shouldn’t.

Marissa Martinelli

Nobody Expects the Works of Monty Python on Netflix! But That’s Where They’re Headed.

Most Read

John Bolton Named National Security Adviser. It’s Time to Panic Now.

Fred Kaplan

Mick Mulvaney’s Latest Scandal Makes Him Look Like a Craven Hypocrite

Jordan Weissmann

A Republican Congressman on Why His Party Won’t Pass a Law Protecting Mueller’s Job

Isaac Chotiner

Austin Police Chief Baffled by What Could’ve Motivated White Right-Wing Survivalist Bomber to Kill Two Black People

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Five Fun Facts About the 70-Year-Old Nazi Who’s Now an Official Republican Nominee for Congress in Illinois

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Sessions’ Attempts to Legitimize Trump’s Dumb Ad-Libs Are Getting Increasingly Pathetic

Mark Joseph Stern