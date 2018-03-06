Today in Conservative Media: Hollywood Was Busy Fighting a PC Culture War at the Oscars, but Real America Wasn’t Even Watching

Oscar-winning actors Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney, and Gary Oldman 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony was not just a celebration of the year’s best films and the people who made them; for conservative media, it was yet another exhibition of Hollywood’s insufferable and incoherent liberal politics. There were politics everywhere you looked, if you were actually looking. For starters, National Review’s Mairead McArdle gives a rundown of the evening’s lefty political moments in a piece titled: “Hollywood Outdoes Itself at Social Justice Oscars.” “The 90th Oscars did not disappoint, at least for those hoping Hollywood would address several high-profile political issues,” she writes of the program that touched on sexual harassment, the Parkland school shooting and the subsequent #NeverAgain gun control movement, immigration reform, Fox News, and, of course, President Trump.

At the Weekly Standard, Christine Rosen parsed Frances McDormand’s acceptance speech call for “inclusion riders” as a way for Hollywood heavyweights to use their influence to improve diversity in the industry and finds: “ ‘Inclusion Riders’ Are Just Quotas (And They’re Never Going to Happen).” “If Hollywood wants to undertake diversity initiatives, then good for them,” Rosen writes. “But ‘inclusion riders’ are nothing more an unworkable quota system that would create more problems than they would solve if they could even be implemented in the first place. Which they can’t. They’re just another piece of empty Hollywood posturing.”

Both RedState and Daily Caller took note that while each lefty cause received rapturous applause, Gary Oldman’s best actor acceptance speech where he had the temerity to thank America got “crickets” from the crowd. “This is just another drop in the bucket of reasons as to why Hollywood has a massive PR problem. One that is costing them in viewership for award shows like these,” RedState’s Brandon Morse writes. “Oldman seems to be one of the few people in Hollywood that will buck the ‘too cool for tradition and patriotism’ trend Hollywood is suffering from, and come right out to voice his appreciation for something that makes the world a more positive place, such as America or Winston Churchill himself.”

So what does real America think of Hollywood’s values? Conservative media took a victory lap on the news that ratings were down for this year’s Academy Awards broadcast.

• Ben Shapiro at the Daily Wire: “The Ratings At The Oscars STUNK Again. There’s One Very Simple Reason Why.”

• Jack Crowe at National Review: “Oscars Ratings Fall Dramatically in Early Estimates.”

• Brandon Morse at RedState: “The 2018 Oscars Were A Ratings Disaster.”

• Katie Pavlich at Townhall: “Oscars Ratings Crash and Burn, Again.”

What’s the one “very simple” reason why the Oscar ratings stunk? “Now Hollywood is in its dotage,” Ben Shapiro explains. “And it has decided to showcase its ability to spit in Americans’ eye—to remind Americans that those in Tinseltown occupy a lofty seat among the moral icons of our time. They’re no longer there to celebrate our commonality as Americans, or even remind us of that commonality. They’re interested in reminding us of the vast gap between our values and theirs.”

Guy Benson at Townhall profiled Kyle Kashuv, a 16-year-old junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who has not gotten as much attention as some of his more outspoken classmates. Kashuv survived the Parkland shooting and backs the idea behind #NeverAgain, but he’s also an ardent supporter of the Second Amendment. “[Kashuv] says that when he visited the state capitol to talk to lawmakers shortly after the tragedy, he consistently asked for guarantees that the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners wouldn’t be attacked or abridged,” Benson writes. “He’s waded into this debate ‘kind of reluctantly,’ he admits, observing that at some point he realized that he was one of the few conservatives in his school who were speaking up in public.”