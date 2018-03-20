Fox News Guy Who Called Obama a “Total Pussy” Quits Because He Says the Network Has Gone Too Far

Fox News national security pundit Ralph Peters, a retired Army officer, has always kept the takes hot:

Screen shot/Fox News

Another good one:

Screen shot/Media Matters

While Peters clearly was not a fan of Barack Obama’s, he is also not a fan of Donald Trump’s, and in a resignation letter published Tuesday by BuzzFeed he writes that he’s now “ashamed” to work for a network that has become a “propaganda machine” for the Trump administration, its buddies in Russia, and its assault on the rule of law. He has some specifically choice language for the network’s prime-time ding-dongs:

When prime-time hosts—who have never served our country in any capacity—dismiss facts and empirical reality to launch profoundly dishonest assaults on the FBI, the Justice Department, the courts, the intelligence community (in which I served) and, not least, a model public servant and genuine war hero such as Robert Mueller—all the while scaremongering with lurid warnings of “deep-state” machinations—I cannot be part of the same organization, even at a remove.

Unfortunately, we may never know which hosts Peters were referring to specifically, because it could be any of them.