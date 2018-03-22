Former Playboy Model Says Trump Tried to Pay Her After Sexual Encounter

"After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me." Former Playboy model Karen McDougal shares details of an alleged affair she had with Donald Trump. Her full interview with Anderson Cooper airs on @AC360 at 8p ET. https://t.co/vIb791fgMu pic.twitter.com/w9kh7s8sac

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Thursday that Donald Trump tried to pay her after sex a decade ago when she and Trump were engaged in an alleged affair. McDougal said the offer of money came after the pair’s very first sexual encounter of what would go on to be a 10-month relationship.

Anderson Cooper: You said you sort of ended on a strange note. What happened after you had been intimate?

Karen McDougal: Well, after we had been intimate, he, he tried to pay me. And I actually didn’t know how to take that.

Cooper: Did he actually try to hand you money?

McDougal: He did. He did. And I said, I just had this look of… I don’t even know how to describe the look on my face… must have been so sad because I had never been offered money like that number one. But number two, I thought, does he think I’m in this for money or why I’m here tonight the? Or is this a normal thing? I didn’t the know, but I looked at him and I said that’s not me. I’m not that kind of girl, and he said: “Oh, and he said you’re really special.” And I was like thank you. So I left, I got in the car. Keith the taking me home and I started crying. I was really sad. It really hurt me. But I went back.

Cooper: Hurt you that he saw you that way?

McDougal: Yes. Hurt me that he saw me in that light. And he obviously assumed that that’s the kind of girl I was. Maybe because I was a playmate. I don’t know. But.

Cooper: Even though you’d had a night of conversation and days of conversations, it hurt you that it boiled down in the end to that.

McDougal: It did hurt me. It did hurt me. I was crying in the back seat of the car. Like I said, I got home to my apartment and I cried a lot… I got over it, but I felt hurt.