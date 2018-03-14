Politics

FBI May Fire Andrew McCabe After Review Finds He Wasn’t “Forthcoming” About Clinton Investigation

By

Andrew McCabe in a hallway on Capitol Hill on Dec. 21, 2017.
Andrew McCabe on Capitol Hill on Dec. 21.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Wow: A New York Times report says that an internal disciplinary process triggered by the ongoing independent inspector general review of the FBI’s investigations into Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has concluded that former agency Deputy Director Andrew McCabe should be fired.

McCabe, long targeted by right-wing figures including Donald Trump for being one of the alleged ringleaders of a “deep state” anti-Trump conspiracy, was reportedly found to have not been “forthcoming” during the inspector general’s review of his work on the FBI’s investigation of the Clinton Foundation. McCabe is currently on leave pending his retirement—which was set to take place this Sunday—and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Times says, is responsible for reviewing the recommendation that he be terminated.

One big caveat here: The underlying issue that McCabe was not “forthcoming” about may (may!) have involved behavior that hurt Hillary Clinton:

The allegations revolve around disclosures to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed in October 2016 a dispute between the F.B.I. and Justice Department over how to proceed in an investigation into the Clinton family’s foundation. The article said that the Justice Department would not authorize subpoenas in the case. Some F.B.I. agents, the article said, believed that Mr. McCabe had put the brakes on the investigation. Others rejected that notion. …

In the Journal story, a person described as close to Mr. McCabe pushed back on the notion that he had tried to shut down the Clinton Foundation investigation. To the contrary, the person described a tense conversation with the Justice Department in which Mr. McCabe insisted his agents had the authority to keep investigating.

The article was a negative one for the Clinton campaign.

“The details of why the inspector general viewed Mr. McCabe as not forthcoming are not clear,” the Times says.

Before McCabe began overseeing the Clinton Foundation case, his wife ran an unsuccessful campaign for Virginia office as a Democrat during which she benefited indirectly from a fundraiser at which Clinton appeared. This history is the root of the idea that McCabe led a pro-Hillary, anti-Trump faction within the FBI; it’s been previously reported, however, that McCabe voted in the 2016 Republican primary rather than in the Democratic primary in which he could have voted for Clinton, and the Times says he has “described himself to friends as a lifelong Republican voter.” (He did not vote in the 2016 general election.)

The larger investigation into the FBI’s Clinton-Trump situation is being conducted by Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz, a career prosecutor who worked in the DOJ during the Bush I, Clinton, and Bush II administrations and was nominated for his current job by Barack Obama in 2011 before being confirmed easily by the Senate. Inspectors general can be fired by the president but otherwise operate independently within the executive branch; as it happens, Horowitz was involved in a conflict with the Obama administration and the James Comey FBI over access to evidence in 2015. He is expected to issue a full report about the FBI, Trump, and Clinton this spring.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Watch Out, Jared Leto. Tommy Wiseau Is Auditioning to Play the Joker.

Jordan Weissmann

TV Obsessed President Picks TV Talking Head As Top Economics Adviser and It’s Not a Bad Choice

Ben Mathis-Lilley

FBI May Fire Andrew McCabe After Review Finds He Wasn’t “Forthcoming” About Clinton Investigation

Jack Hamilton

The Virginia Cavaliers Are Slow and Sometimes Boring and Amazing to Watch

Laura Miller

Michelle McNamara’s Search for Truth

Aaron Mak

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Massive Fraud

Inkoo Kang

The New Tomb Raider Finds a Different Way of Admiring Female Bodies

Jacob Brogan

Google Invented a Cool New System for Mapping the World

Ben Mathis-Lilley

NRA Responds to National Walkout Honoring Students Killed by AR-15 by Tweeting Glamour Photo of AR-15

Heather Schwedel

It’s Pi Day. Here, Do Some Math While Looking at (a Frankly Absurd Amount of) Pie.

Mallory Ortberg

Help! A Stranger Exposed Himself to Me in Public. My Husband Says It’s No Big Deal.

Jamelle Bouie

Conor Lamb Shows How Democrats Can Win in Trump Country

Most Read

Why White Evangelicals Abandoned Their Principles for Donald Trump

Isaac Chotiner

How Do I Protect My Trans Child From His Judgmental Relatives?

Carvell Wallace

Rex Tillerson Reportedly Learned He Was Fired From Trump’s Tweet

Molly Olmstead

Chuck Schumer’s Statement on the Meltdown of the Executive Branch Is So Feeble It’s Almost Impressive

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Rex Tillerson Was the Most Passive Secretary of State in a Century

Fred Kaplan

Oh Good. Support for Democracy Is a Partisan Issue Now.

Yascha Mounk