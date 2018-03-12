The Slatest

Two Explosions in Austin Similar to Deadly Package Bomb Earlier in March

By

Downtown Austin
Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images

One person was killed and two injured Monday from two separate explosions in Austin, Texas. The explosions were similar to a detonated package bomb on March 2 that killed a 39-year-old man. Each explosion occurred at homes in a separate part of town.

Police have said the explosions are likely related, though they have not determined a motive or identified a suspect. In the first two explosions, the victims were black. The race of the victim in the third incident has not yet been reported.

Monday’s first explosion killed a 17-year-old boy and injured a woman. According to police, a package was placed on a doorstep, likely during the night. A resident of the house then brought the package inside, and the package exploded when that person opened it.

Another explosion, later Monday morning, left a woman in her 70s with life-threatening injuries, according to the Austin-Travis County EMS.

On March 2, Anthony Stephan House was killed by a package left on his doorstep. Police have reclassified House’s death as a homicide.

The Monday attack occurred while Austin is hosting thousands of visitors for the South by Southwest festival.

Police have urged residents to call police if they receive any unexpected packages.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI have said they will assist the Austin Police in the investigation.

Molly Olmstead

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

