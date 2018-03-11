The Slatest

Elizabeth Warren Says She Isn’t Running for President in 2020

By

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) arrives at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee March 1, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
No doubt disappointing many progressive Democrats, Sen. Elizabeth Warren repeated several times on Sunday that she isn’t running for president in 2020. But she did leave herself some wiggle room in the answer. The senator from Massachusetts appeared in three Sunday talk shows—CNN’s State of the Union, Fox News Sunday, and NBC’s Meet the Press—and was asked about her future political plans.

“I am not running for president of the United States. I am running for the United States Senate. 2018. Massachusetts—woohoo,” the senator said on NBC. She repeated the same thing on CNN: “I am not running for president in 2020.” Throughout the interviews, Warren insisted Democrats can’t just be seen as a party that suddenly cares about politics every four years.

NBC’s Chuck Todd repeatedly pressed Warren about whether she would be serving her full six-year term if she wins in November and she constantly refused to do so, suggesting there could be something up her sleeve. “So no pledge, though, on the six years?” Todd asked for the last time. “I am not running for president,” Warren answered.

Todd also asked Warren about a call from a Massachusetts newspaper that she take a DNA test to prove her Native American heritage. “I know who I am and never used it for anything,” Warren said. “Never got any benefit from it anywhere.” The Berkshire Eagle called on Warren to take the test, noting that the issue had become an “Achilles’ heel” for the senator.

In the interviews on Sunday, Warren made clear her family history is more important to her than what a DNA test might say. “It’s a part of me, and nobody’s going to take that part of me away,” she said, without actually answering the question directly. “It’s about my family’s story.
Because my family’s story is deeply a part of me and a part of my brothers,” Warren said after CNN’s Jim Acosta also asked Warren if she gets upset when President Trump calls her “Pocahontas.”. “It’s what we learned from our parents. It’s what we learned from our grandparents. It’s what we learned from our aunts and uncles.”

