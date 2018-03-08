Watch a Steelworker Explain to Donald Trump That His Father, Herman, Is Not Dead

I can’t say I understand it, but in my experience these kinds of light goofs—in which Donald Trump does something random and silly in a way that doesn’t actually speak to anything about his personality or beliefs or the state of his administration—tend to end up being the most popular Donald Trump posts of all. So I’m putting up the video above from a tariff-related Thursday event at the White House because we all have to eat and I want those clicks. (The man in the video appears to be Scott Sarge, a steelworker from a local union based in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.) Have at it, you weirdos. Shout out to Herman!

Ben Mathis-Lilley Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Twitter

