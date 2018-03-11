Trump Calls NBC’s Chuck Todd a “Sleeping Son of a Bitch”

President Donald J. Trump speaks to supporters at the Atlantic Aviation Hanger on March 10, 2018 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s criticism of the news media is certainly nothing new. Journalists, newspapers, and news networks have been some of Trump’s favorite targets since he began running for president. But the commander in chief seemed to take things to a new level at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday when he called an NBC anchor a “son of a bitch” as part of a profanity-laced attack against the media. “It’s 1999, I’m on Meet the Press, a show now headed by sleepy eyes Chuck Todd,” Trump recalled. “He’s a sleeping son of a bitch. I’ll tell you.” (Trump has been calling Todd “sleepy” for years.)

When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

"Sleepy" Chuck Todd of NBC falls far short of the late great Tim Russert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2011

The president then went on to attack CNN, specifically referring to the coverage of his agreement to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. “A certain anchor on CNN, fake as hell, CNN, the worst. Their ratings are lousy, by the way and compared to Fox, and a certain anchor, female, said, ‘This is really something. He would go down as a truly great president if this happened.’ They couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Trump just referred to @chucktodd as a "sleeping son of a bitch." The 2016 reprisal that Trump has been itching for has begun. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 11, 2018

The president also went after MSNBC saying it was “third rate” and he called NBC “horrible,” adding that the network was “heading down the tubes.” So even though just moments earlier he had called CNN “the worst,” he seemed to change his mind while at the podium. “NBC is perhaps worse than CNN. I have to tell you,” he said. “MSNBC is horrible.”

Todd quickly took to Twitter after Trump’s insult and made a thinly veiled reference to what the president had just said. “Don’t miss @MeetThePress tomorrow!” Todd wrote. “I know folks may be tired in the morning due to springing forward, so set those clocks and DVRs now before your eyes get too sleepy.”

Others, however, didn’t take the insult so lightly. Legendary NBC anchor Tom Brokaw seemingly couldn’t believe what he heard. “Pres Trump at a Penn rally calls my colleague and friend Chuck Todd a ‘sleeping SON OF A BITCH’,” Brokaw tweeted. “Really classy. Explain that to your children.”

Even some on the right said Trump took things too far. Former Ilinois Rep. Joe Walsh, who is now a radio talk show host, took to Twitter to make clear it isn’t ok for the president to insult a journalist. “This isn’t difficult: It’s okay for Trump to publicly criticize @chucktodd,” Walsh wrote. “It’s not okay for The President of the United States to publicly call Chuck Todd a ‘son of a bitch’.”