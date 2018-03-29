The Slatest

Despite Republican Pressure, Sessions Declines to Appoint Second Special Counsel to Investigate FBI (for Now)

By

Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a law enforcement roundtable held by President Donald Trump, on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a law enforcement roundtable held by President Donald Trump, on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions informed Republican lawmakers Thursday he does not intend to appoint a second special counsel to investigate the FBI, something Republicans in Congress have been eager to do in response to what they feel have been investigative missteps and political bias at the bureau that resulted in unfair treatment of President Trump and his campaign. In a letter to GOP lawmakers, Sessions did not foreclose the possibility of a second special counsel, in addition to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling, but that decision will run through the U.S. attorney in Utah, John Huber, who Sessions said he has appointed to undertake a review of Republican complaints and allegations, namely, that the FBI abused its power in its effort to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page.

Sessions, in the letter, noted “Justice Department regulations call for [special counsel] appointments only in ‘extraordinary circumstances’ and that he would need to conclude ‘the public interest would be served by removing a large degree of responsibility for the matter from the Department of Justice,’” the Washington Post reports. Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced this week his office would open an investigation into the Page affair and how a FISA warrant was obtained to monitor him. In addition, Huber will investigate “aspects of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and several matters related to Hillary Clinton and her family’s foundation,” according to the Post.

“I am confident that Mr. Huber’s review will include a full, complete and objective evaluation of these matters in a manner that is consistent with the law and facts,” Sessions wrote. “I receive regular updates from Mr. Huber and upon the conclusion of his review, will receive his recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a special counsel.”

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

