FixFacebook, J-School’s Benefits, and Coming to America

The Angle

The Angle: #KeepFacebook Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on J-school, Coming to America, and #DeleteFacebook.

By

Two men walk past a new piece of graffiti depicting Chief Executive Officer and founder of Facebook Inc Mark Zuckerberg on the controversial Israeli separation barrier separating the West Bank town of Bethlehem from Jerusalem on October 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEX (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images)
Two men walk past a new piece of graffiti depicting Mark Zuckerberg on the Israeli separation barrier separating the West Bank town of Bethlehem from Jerusalem on Oct. 15.
Thomas Coex/AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Not that simple: Calls to #DeleteFacebook ignore how important the service has become to many people, April Glaser writes. We should try to #FixFacebook instead.

Homegrown: Trump’s idea to execute drug dealers seems ripped from the authoritarian playbook. But Daniel Denvir sees its roots in years of American drug policy.

I needed that: Journalism school may not seem necessary to white journos who already have jobs, Rachelle Hampton writes. But for people trying to break into a white, middle-class profession from the outside, it’s key.

Overlap: Why are a disproportionate number of autistic youth also transgender? Evan Urquhart looks at the science and wonders about the culture: “It’s possible that autism is overrepresented among trans youth because autistic people are less concerned with social norms and less likely to bow to social pressures that keep other trans people from coming out.”

For fun: How we loved Coming to America, before we were woke.

Oof,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rachelle Hampton

A New Kanye West Dating Service Promises Love Free of Taylor Swift Stans

Christina Cauterucci

All These Pieces Claiming Cynthia Nixon Is Bisexual Ignore Her More Nuanced Queer Experience

Will Oremus

Mark Zuckerberg’s Response to the Cambridge Analytica Scandal Is Sensible, Comforting, and Totally Inadequate

Rebecca Onion

#FixFacebook, J-School’s Benefits, and Coming to America

Josh Voorhees

Mississippi’s New Republican Senator Gives Democrats a Chance in November

Mark Joseph Stern

Sessions’ Attempts to Legitimize Trump’s Dumb Ad-Libs Are Getting Increasingly Pathetic

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Report: CEO of Trump Campaign Data Firm Told Staff to Use Hacked Emails to Influence Nigerian Election

Jim Newell

How the Wall, Guns, and Obamacare Fared in Congress’ Giant Spending Bill

Marissa Martinelli

You Can Now Call the Dojo From The Karate Kid and Be Taunted by Johnny Lawrence Himself

Isaac Chotiner

A Republican Congressman on Why His Party Won’t Pass a Law Protecting Mueller’s Job

Come to a Future Tense Virtual Reality Pop-Up Event in Washington

Alex Barasch

The Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Isn’t a Hero. He’s Just Another Tech Bro.

Most Read

How Do I Convince My Son I Still Love Him When He’s Been Taken Away From Me?

Carvell Wallace

Ben Carson Just Used the “Women Be Shopping” Defense at a Congressional Hearing

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why Trump Likely Won’t Collect the $20 Million He Claims Stormy Daniels Owes Him

Jennifer Taub

Trump’s Security Briefing Warned “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” Putin on Election Win. It Didn’t Stop Him.

Elliot Hannon

Facebook Was Letting Down Users Years Before Cambridge Analytica

Siva Vaidhyanathan

How Left-Wing Elitism Helped Populism’s Rise

Isaac Chotiner