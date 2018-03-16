The Slatest

The Most Endangered GOP Senator Just Caught a Big Break

Sen. Dean Heller.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

At 12:27 p.m. on Friday afternoon, President Trump tweeted the following:

Tarkanian, a Nevada Republican who has run for and lost six federal and statewide races over the last dozen or so years, had announced last summer that he would primary Heller, the most endangered Republican in the Senate this cycle. It came at a point when Heller was mostly preparing for his general election battle and had come out strongly against the Senate’s original Obamacare repeal-and-replace plan. Since Tarkanian’s announcement, Heller had been a loyal Republican vote on just about everything. His shift to the right to win the primary wouldn’t do him any favors in the general, were he to make it that far.

Just about 15 minutes after the president’s tweet, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Tarkanian had accepted Trump’s offer, and would run for the Nevada 3rd Congressional District seat left vacant by Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is challenging Heller for Senate. (Rosen had narrowly defeated Tarkanian in the 2016 congressional race.)

The candidate filing deadline is Friday, if you’re wondering why Trump tweeted out his thoughts on about Nevada politics on Friday afternoon.

With the primary field cleared, one suspects that the next time Heller sticks his finger into the wind he will rediscover his great doubts about whichever unpopular item is then on the Republican agenda.

