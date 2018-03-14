Conor Lamb, Anthony Kennedy, and a Tomb Raider Surprise

Feeling good. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

How he did it: Conor Lamb’s victory in Pennsylvania was a huge upset, and was even more heartening for Democrats because Lamb won despite being drastically outspent, Jamelle Bouie writes. (Union support was one of the keys.) Meanwhile, Jim Newell despins some GOP talking points emerging from the aftermath (for one: no, Lamb did not run as a Paul Ryan conservative).

The Kennedy factor: Conservatives are now using the possible retirement of Anthony Kennedy as a goad to keep the faithful in line behind Trump. But, knowing Kennedy, Dahlia Lithwick doesn’t think he’ll leave right now.

A swan song: Michelle McNamara’s true-crime genius is on display in her new book, compiled after the author’s death by a group of collaborators. Laura Miller revisits the crimes that obsessed McNamara and appreciates her craft anew.

Somehow, it works: Inkoo Kang didn’t expect to be impressed by the new Tomb Raider, but there’s a first time for everything.

For fun: Some men acting like dogs.

