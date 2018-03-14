Conor Lamb, Anthony Kennedy, and a Tomb Raider Surprise

The Angle

The Angle: Big Win Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Tomb Raider, Anthony Kennedy’s seat, and Conor Lamb.

By

CANONSBURG, PA - MARCH 14: Conor Lamb, Democratic congressional candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th district, greets supporters at an election night rally March 14, 2018 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. Lamb claimed victory against Republican candidate Rick Saccone, but many news outlets report the race as too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Feeling good.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

How he did it: Conor Lamb’s victory in Pennsylvania was a huge upset, and was even more heartening for Democrats because Lamb won despite being drastically outspent, Jamelle Bouie writes. (Union support was one of the keys.) Meanwhile, Jim Newell despins some GOP talking points emerging from the aftermath (for one: no, Lamb did not run as a Paul Ryan conservative).

The Kennedy factor: Conservatives are now using the possible retirement of Anthony Kennedy as a goad to keep the faithful in line behind Trump. But, knowing Kennedy, Dahlia Lithwick doesn’t think he’ll leave right now.

A swan song: Michelle McNamara’s true-crime genius is on display in her new book, compiled after the author’s death by a group of collaborators. Laura Miller revisits the crimes that obsessed McNamara and appreciates her craft anew.

Somehow, it works: Inkoo Kang didn’t expect to be impressed by the new Tomb Raider, but there’s a first time for everything.

For fun: Some men acting like dogs.

Surprisingly entertaining,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer

Rebecca Onion

