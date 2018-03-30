The Slatest

Controversial Concussion Doctor Says His Autopsy of Stephon Clark Contradicts Police Account of Shooting

By

Bennet Omalu speaking at an event in New York City on Nov. 5, 2015.
Bennet Omalu in New York City on Nov. 5, 2015.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for WebMD

An independent autopsy contradicts the official Sacramento police account of Stephon Clark’s death, the doctor who conducted it and the Clark family’s attorney say. The autopsy was conducted by Bennet Omalu, a pathologist who is well-known for being the first doctor to identify chronic traumatic encephalopathy in the brains of football players. Clark, 22, was shot and killed on March 18 by officers who said they believed he was holding a gun; the only item found near or on his body was a cellphone.

Omalu, who has also made headlines for his sensational (and speculative) claims about the brain conditions of such figures as Hillary Clinton and O.J. Simpson, recently resigned from his job as the chief medical examiner of nearby San Joaquin County over what he described as repeated attempts by the county sheriff to influence his findings in police-involved cases. His autopsy found four entry wounds in Clark’s lower back, one in the side of his neck, one in the back of his neck, one under an armpit “entering from the side,” and one on the outside of a leg. Officers fired 20 shots at Clark in total.

Police helicopter and body camera footage shows that the two officers who shot and killed Clark encountered him outside his grandmother’s house, where he lived, on the night of March 18 after responding to reports of car break-ins in the area. Officers in a helicopter spotted Clark in a neighbor’s backyard; video footage shows him running and jumping over a fence from that yard onto his grandmother’s property, where he is standing in a driveway on the side of the house when the officers on the ground see him and he moves to the backyard with the officers pursuing. Here’s the police department’s account of what happened next:

Prior to the shooting, the involved officers saw the suspect facing them, advance forward with his arms extended, and holding an object in his hands.  At the time of the shooting, the officers believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them. 

Here’s the helicopter video of the shooting:

The video does appear to show Clark moving toward officers, though he’s only visible for a moment before the shooting starts, and it’s not clear that he is holding out an object. Omalu, per local public radio station KQED’s summary of his Friday press conference, disputes the police account in its entirety:

Omalu said he believes that shows that Clark was moving away from police when they fired. … Omalu dismissed the theory that Clark had faced or advanced toward the police with his phone outstretched in his hand.

“The prevailing evidentiary autopsy findings are inconsistent with such a proposition,” he said.

The results of an earlier autopsy performed by the Sacramento County coroner have yet to be released.

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Controversial Concussion Doctor Says His Autopsy of Stephon Clark Contradicts Police Account of Shooting

Lena Wilson

Ren & Stimpy Creator John Kricfalusi Is Accused of Preying on Minors

Brian Salfas

That Study Claiming 90 Percent of Single Young Gay Men Want Monogamy? It’s a Cheater.

Nick Greene

How a Full-Time Accountant Played 14 Minutes in Goal for the Chicago Blackhawks

Aaron Mak

Is Uber Really Charging Frequent Users Higher Fares?

Aisha Harris

Roseanne Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Sally Satel and Stefan Kertesz

Pill Limits Are Not a Smart Way to Fight the Opioid Crisis

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Pulse Shooter’s Wife Acquitted After Trial Involving Multiple Embarrassing Revelations About FBI

Lena Wilson

Full Frontal’s Special on Puerto Rico Features FEMA Conspiracy Theories From Fox Mulder

Ben Mathis-Lilley

You Might as Well Take the Rest of the Day Off Because the President Already Did

Mark Joseph Stern

The Census’ New Citizenship Question Excludes an Entire Category of Americans

Ryan Goodman

The House Intelligence Committee’s Biased Findings Could Still Get Jared Kushner in Trouble

Most Read

Trump Is Defenseless Against Robert Mueller

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern

The Public Attacks on the Parkland Teen Activists Are Getting Nastier

Molly Olmstead

My Kid Is Too Smart for His Homework, and He’s Driving Me Nuts

Nicole Cliffe

Trump’s Lawyer’s Lawyer Now Says Trump’s Lawyer Wasn’t Actually Trump’s Lawyer

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why I’m Quitting Research Into Genetically Modified Organisms

Devang Mehta

This Genius Egg Salad is a Love Letter to Eggs

Kristen Miglore