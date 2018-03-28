The Angle

The Angle: Census Troubles Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Romney on immigration, Ready Player One, and the citizenship question.

By

Adults sit in a room listening to a teacher.
People attend a U.S. citizenship test preparation class in 2016 in Perris, California.
Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Ripple effect: The Trump administration’s proposed additional question about citizenship on the 2020 census could lock in Republican control of the government for a decade afterwards. If the proposal is cleared, its effects could be Trump’s most serious long-term legacy, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

His record: Mitt Romney’s identity as an immigration hawk is not news, Jamelle Bouie argues. The once and current candidate has always been a hard-liner, and that’s more proof that Trump’s ideas don’t deviate so very much from mainstream Republican views.

Doesn’t track: Have you heard the pro-gun argument that an armed citizenry could prevent a tyrant like Hitler from taking hold? Josh Keating looks at the best available data and finds out it isn’t so.

Beautiful vapidity: Ready Player One’s set pieces are perfectly gorgeous, Inkoo Kang writes. Yet the movie is “chock-full of unconvincing romanticization of desexualized and ostensibly pure-hearted nerd culture,” which sounds … not as great.

For fun: A good bracket bot.

Competition getting hot,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Only (Alleged) Sex-Cult Slavery Story You Need to Read to Understand Kirsten Gillibrand’s Weakness as a 2020 Candidate

Alex Barasch

Security Flaws Show Grindr Still Isn’t Taking Gay Men’s Safety Seriously Enough

Dahlia Lithwick

Cory Booker Explains Why a Law Is Needed to Protect Robert Mueller

Jaime Dunaway

From Cher to Tesla, the Celebrities and Companies That Have Deleted Facebook

Rebecca Onion

Census Troubles, Romney on Immigration, and Ready Player One

Aisha Harris

“Gilead Is Within You” in the Chilling Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2

Aaron Mak

Facebook Apparently Doesn’t Think Now Is a Good Time to Launch a Smart Speaker

Jim Newell

Why Didn’t Trump Just Take the Border Wall Deal?

Lena Wilson

A Ridiculous Amount of People Watched the Roseanne Reboot Premiere

Jamelle Bouie

How Mitt Romney Helped Pave the Way for Donald Trump

Joshua Keating

Kim and Trump Don’t Mean the Same Thing When They Talk About “Denuclearization”

Jeremy Stahl

Trump’s Lawyer Reportedly Broached Pardons for Flynn and Manafort. That Could Be Obstruction.

Most Read

The New Roseanne Proves It’s Still the Ultimate White, Working-Class Sitcom

Willa Paskin

I Love My Affectionate, Messy Kids, but My In-Laws Are So Paranoid About Germs

Carvell Wallace

A Retiring GOP Congressman Explains How to Deal With Donald Trump’s Chaos

Jim Newell

The Atlantic’s Justifications for Hiring Conservative Troll Kevin Williamson Ring Awfully Hollow

Jordan Weissmann

An Interview With a Tattoo Artist About Ben Affleck’s Massive Back Tattoo

Rachelle Hampton

Will We Ever Know Who Made the Worst Decision of the Iraq War?

Fred Kaplan