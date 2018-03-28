Census Troubles, Romney on Immigration, and Ready Player One

People attend a U.S. citizenship test preparation class in 2016 in Perris, California. Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Ripple effect: The Trump administration’s proposed additional question about citizenship on the 2020 census could lock in Republican control of the government for a decade afterwards. If the proposal is cleared, its effects could be Trump’s most serious long-term legacy, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

His record: Mitt Romney’s identity as an immigration hawk is not news, Jamelle Bouie argues. The once and current candidate has always been a hard-liner, and that’s more proof that Trump’s ideas don’t deviate so very much from mainstream Republican views.

Doesn’t track: Have you heard the pro-gun argument that an armed citizenry could prevent a tyrant like Hitler from taking hold? Josh Keating looks at the best available data and finds out it isn’t so.

Beautiful vapidity: Ready Player One’s set pieces are perfectly gorgeous, Inkoo Kang writes. Yet the movie is “chock-full of unconvincing romanticization of desexualized and ostensibly pure-hearted nerd culture,” which sounds … not as great.

For fun: A good bracket bot.

Competition getting hot,

Rebecca