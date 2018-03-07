Parkland Students Criticize Betsy DeVos for Limiting Availability During Marjory Stoneman Douglas Visit (Updated)

Betsy DeVos leaves a press conference held at a hotel near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Note: This post’s headline originally asserted that Betsy DeVos “reportedly refused to meet with [Parkland] students.” The post and headline have been updated to reflect a subsequent account, which indicates DeVos did, in fact, meet with some students.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday morning. While the event was closed to members of the media, DeVos said afterward that she was accompanied by student reporters during her time at the school—an account that was disputed by a senior student reporter named Carly Novell:

One student from each publication (tv prod./newspaper/yearbook) was able to see her and take pictures of her, no one followed her. We are part of a school publication and it's our job to report on a public figure visiting the school. https://t.co/zE48UAFZky — Carly Novell (@car_nove) March 7, 2018

[Update, 5:20 p.m.: While Novell said DeVos didn’t take questions from any students during her visit, the student paper’s writeup of the event later reported that the secretary “answered a couple questions from student journalists” during the hour-long visit and introduced herself to other students in the school’s auditorium. One student who spoke to DeVos, however, complained to the student paper that she “wasn’t informative or helpful”in her response and “didn’t come to inform us or talk about how we are going to fix this issue.” Another wrote on Twitter that the secretary spoke to only a “handful” of students and “did not properly answer my only question.” And here’s another’s summary:

Betsy Devos came to my school, talked to three people, and pet a dog. This is incase the press tries to say something else later — Alanna//#NEVERAGAIN (@AgCI3Cu2) March 7, 2018

That’d be one of the therapy dogs at the school, presumably.]

The Los Angeles Times’ Joy Resmovits wrote that DeVos’ press conference after the visit—held at a nearby Marriott—ended abruptly:

DeVos leaves the press room after answering only a few questions following her visit to MSD:



OH from reporters:

"Hmm?"

"Are you kidding me?"

"That was so abrupt."



That's all, folks. I'll be looking to see what @car_nove and #MSDstrong Eagle Eye reporters write. — Joy (@Joy_Resmovits) March 7, 2018

A video posted by a writer from the Daily Beast indicates that DeVos’ press conference lasted about eight minutes, during which time she took five questions:

Education Secretary @BetsyDeVosED only answered around five questions during her press conference here in #Parkland #Florida I was lucky enough to get one of them along with a follow up. You can watch here https://t.co/6IWW7kn0Jr #BetsyDeVos — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) March 7, 2018

As you can see, DeVos avoided endorsing or really even addressing any of the specific school/gun-safety policies, ranging from arming teachers to re-banning assault rifles, that have been proposed since the Parkland attack.