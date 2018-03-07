The Slatest

Parkland Students Criticize Betsy DeVos for Limiting Availability During Marjory Stoneman Douglas Visit (Updated)

By

Betsy DeVos leaves a press conference that was held at a hotel near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.
Betsy DeVos leaves a press conference held at a hotel near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Note: This post’s headline originally asserted that Betsy DeVos “reportedly refused to meet with [Parkland] students.” The post and headline have been updated to reflect a subsequent account, which indicates DeVos did, in fact, meet with some students.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday morning. While the event was closed to members of the media, DeVos said afterward that she was accompanied by student reporters during her time at the school—an account that was disputed by a senior student reporter named Carly Novell:

[Update, 5:20 p.m.: While Novell said DeVos didn’t take questions from any students during her visit, the student paper’s writeup of the event later reported that the secretary “answered a couple questions from student journalists” during the hour-long visit and introduced herself to other students in the school’s auditorium. One student who spoke to DeVos, however, complained to the student paper that she “wasn’t informative or helpful”in her response and “didn’t come to inform us or talk about how we are going to fix this issue.” Another wrote on Twitter that the secretary spoke to only a “handful” of students and “did not properly answer my only question.” And here’s another’s summary:

That’d be one of the therapy dogs at the school, presumably.]

The Los Angeles Times’ Joy Resmovits wrote that DeVos’ press conference after the visit—held at a nearby Marriott—ended abruptly:

A video posted by a writer from the Daily Beast indicates that DeVos’ press conference lasted about eight minutes, during which time she took five questions:

As you can see, DeVos avoided endorsing or really even addressing any of the specific school/gun-safety policies, ranging from arming teachers to re-banning assault rifles, that have been proposed since the Parkland attack.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Heather Schwedel

Spotify’s New Tool Will Help You Achieve Gender-Equal Streaming and Remind You to Buy Alcohol

Jordan Weissmann

There Is Absolutely No Good Reason to Deregulate the Banks Right Now

Christina Bonnington

Amazon’s Alexa Is Creepily Laughing at People for No Reason. It’s Just the Start.

Rebecca Onion

Texas Primaries, Dorms for Grown-ups, and A Wrinkle in Time

Carl Wilson

Lucy Dacus Has Figured Out How to Keep Listeners From Clicking “Next Track”

Marissa Martinelli

America’s Most “Notorious” Supreme Court Justice Is the Planking, Rights-Defending Star of the RBG Trailer

Christina Cauterucci

Andrew Cuomo, Who Hired a Top Aide After An Affair With An Intern, Is Using #MeToo to Raise Money

Lena Wilson

The New Trailer for Tully Is Beautifully Honest About Modern Motherhood

Ruth Graham

Russell Crowe’s “Divorce Auction” Offers a Strange and Mesmerizing Portrait of Russell Crowe

Jaime Dunaway

An Energy Dispute Between Serbia and Kosovo Is Slowing Clocks in Europe

Tonya Riley

Future Tense Newsletter: A DIY Gun Kits Boom Just Made the Internet Scarier

Aaron Mak

The Geek Squad Is a Bunch of Narcs

Most Read

The Bachelor Finale Achieved New Heights in the Art of Commodifying Suffering

Willa Paskin

My Family’s History of Disability Has Made Me Afraid to Have Kids

Carvell Wallace

The Oscars’ Taste Hasn’t Gotten More Obscure. Audiences Have Gotten Less Curious.

Sam Adams

Gary Cohn Is Resigning, but He Got What He Wanted

Jordan Weissmann

National Democrats Went Nuclear on a Progressive Challenger in Texas. She Survived.

Josh Voorhees

The Steel Dossier That Could Hurt Trump in November

William Saletan