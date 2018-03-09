The Slatest

Bernie Sanders Piles On the DCCC

By

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) questions Congressional Budget Office Director Keith Hall during Hall's testimony before the Senate Budget Committee January 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony relating to oversight of the Congressional Budget Office. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Sen. Bernie Sanders is not pleased with the Democratic establishment.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee continues to pay the price for its decision to go nuclear last month in a failed attempt to knock out a first-time congressional candidate in Texas. Sen. Bernie Sanders delivered the latest blow on Friday, and his remarks suggest that the left is unlikely to forgive and forget the DCCC’s very public effort to put a thumb on the scale in a competitive primary.

“I detest that type of politics,” Sanders said during a South by Southwest panel in Austin, according to the Houston Chronicle. “And I think most Americans do.” The Vermont senator added: “That is to my mind, absolutely unacceptable. And it’s got to end.”

That marked the second consecutive day that Bernie publicly shamed the DCCC for its decision to dump its opposition file on Laura Moser, a progressive journalist (who has written for Slate, among others) running in Texas’ 7th Congressional District. “I’m especially distressed that the DCCC tried to do negative attacks against a very respectable and intelligent candidate who is running a serious campaign,” Sanders told the Texas Tribune on Thursday. “That’s just not acceptable. I suspect that it backfired on them, and I hope they don’t do it again.”

Despite the broadside from Washington—or as Sanders seemed to suggest, because of it—Moser qualified Tuesday for a May runoff for the Democratic nomination. That means this already nasty intra-party fight between progressives and the party’s establishment could last for another two months. If nothing else, it will give the DCCC something to consider as it continues to grapple with out how to harness the anti-Trump energy of its grassroots without angering it.

Moser had already made something of a name for herself on the left even before the DCCC went after her, but the public attack gave Sanders supporters flashbacks to the 2016 primary and unleashed another round of support. Our Revolution, a group that evolved out of Bernie’s 2016 campaign, quickly came to her defense with an endorsement, and small-dollar donations from around the country soon followed. Moser says she raised more than $100,000 in the six days following the attack, a significant slice of which, the campaign made no secret, came from small donors outside of her district.

Joining Moser in the runoff is Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, a Houston area attorney with the backing of some establishment-friendly Democratic groups but who has faced serious criticism from local unions. They say the firm she is a partner in once turned a courtroom in “anti-union and anti-immigrant circus” while representing a commercial cleaning company in a lawsuit.

The winner of the runoff will go on to face Republican Rep. John Culberson in November in a race Democrats are hoping to flip on their way to retaking control of the House. Whether that happens very well may depend on whether the left and the establishment are still on speaking terms after Texas Democrats select their nominee.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Josh Voorhees is a Slate senior writer. He lives in Iowa City.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Josh Voorhees

Bernie Sanders Piles on the DCCC

William Saletan

How Trump’s Rhetoric Will Make a Trade War Even Worse

Jordan Weissmann

Martin Shkreli Is Going to Jail and I Can’t Even Bring Myself to Enjoy It

Rachelle Hampton

Sometimes, Childhood Misconceptions Make More Sense Than the Grownup Reality

Joshua Keating

What We Can Learn From the Only Country to Give Up Its Own Nuclear Weapons

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Michael Cohen Says He Borrowed Against His Home Equity to Pay Stormy Daniels’ Hush Money, As One Does

Rebecca Onion

Trump’s Summit, the Times’ Obsession, and Climate Despair

Kate Brannen

Putin’s Story About Russian Interference in 2016 Sounds an Awful Lot Like Trump’s

Will Oremus

Alphabet Is Putting Self-Driving Trucks on Atlanta Highways. Here’s Why That Matters.

Aaron Mak

Report: U.S. Tech Company’s Devices Were Used to Inject Surveillance Malware Into Computers in the Middle East

Christina Cauterucci

Mississippi Has Passed a 15-Week Abortion Ban, the Country’s Most Severe Restriction

Kate Brannen

The Post-Election Mystery of Carter Page

Most Read

My Stepsons Won’t Stop Trolling Me

Nicole Cliffe

Trump Is Reportedly Peeved at Sarah Sanders for Being Indiscreet About His Alleged Shark Week Sex Affair

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The House of Trump Is Built on Male Fury. And It’s Going to Keep Exploding.

Dahlia Lithwick

What Do Qatar, Israel, and Other Countries Have to Do With the “Russia Investigation”? A Rundown.

Joshua Keating

Six Things Trump Needs to Do to Prevent His Meeting With Kim From Ending in Disaster

Fred Kaplan

I Felt Despair About Climate Change—Until a Brush With Death Changed My Mind

Alison Spodek Keimowitz