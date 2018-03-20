What We Know About the String of Bombings in Austin

Police tape marks off the neighborhood where a package bomb went off on March 19, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images

Early Tuesday morning, yet another package bomb that was apparently intended for Austin, Texas, detonated, injuring one person at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio. Police say they believe the explosion is connected to a string of bombings in Austin, making it the fifth incident since the beginning of the month, when a man was killed at his home. Over time, the incidents have been similar enough to seem linked but varied enough to seem unpredictable, raise questions, and put Austin residents on edge.

Here is a timeline of the Austin bombings as they have unfolded:

March 2

The first bombing—though the police would describe it as an “isolated incident” at the time—occurred on a Friday. Around 7 a.m., Anthony Stephan House, a 39-year-old father of an 8-year-old girl, was killed on the porch of his house by a package bomb in Haverford Drive in northeast Austin. Police did not yet confirm, however, that the “device” that caused the explosion was a package bomb.

March 5

The following Monday, police confirmed that a package bomb was the source of the explosion and reclassified House’s death from a homicide to a “suspicious” death. Assistant Police Chief Joseph Chacon told reporters that it was doubtful someone left the package bomb on House’s porch and that it was possible House had made the device himself and accidentally set it off, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Police would later say they had been operating under the theory that the explosion had something to do with a nearby house that had just a few days earlier been the location of a drug bust. A week later, police came under fire for downplaying the bombing.

March 12

The narrative changed abruptly a week later when two more explosions happened in relatively quick succession. Around 6:45 a.m., police were alerted to another package bomb explosion in Oldfort Hill Drive in east Austin. The bomber likely placed the bomb on the doorstep of the house, and it appears to have detonated when brought inside, police said. The explosion killed 17-year-old Draylen Mason, who is remembered as a talented musician. Mason’s mother was also injured in the explosion.

Police immediately began considering a link to the March 2 explosion. House’s stepfather told the Washington Post he believed the killer was targeting people by race, as House and Mason were both related to prominent members of the black community in Austin. Police didn’t rule out the possibility of a hate crime.

Just before noon, police raced off after a call of a third explosion in Galindo Street in southeast Austin. A 75-year-old Hispanic woman, Esperanza Herrera, was badly injured but not killed. Police confirmed in a press conference that all three explosions were linked and said they believed the packages were delivered by hand by someone with “a certain level of skill and sophistication,” and not by mail carriers or delivery services. Police warned Austin residents to be cautious and report any suspicious-looking packages. They did so, calling in more than 150 packages by the next morning. None of the packages were dangerous.

March 18

Almost a week later, on Sunday, a fourth explosion startled investigators by appearing to strike randomly. Two white men in their 20s who were walking and riding a bike in Travis Country, a more affluent neighborhood in southwest Austin, were seriously injured around 8 p.m. when they set off a tripwire, triggering the bomb. The police described this device as different from the package bombs but displaying a similarly high level of “sophistication.” Police Chief Brian Manley called the killer a “serial bomber.”

Police told reporters they received “more than 500 leads,” according to the Associated Press, and had several persons of interest but no suspects. At the time of the fourth explosion, authorities had increased the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction to $115,000.

March 19

The NAACP released a statement calling the bombings acts of “domestic terrorism” and cited the attacks on people of color in the first three bombings.

March 20

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, another package bomb exploded, this time on a conveyer belt in a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio, leaving one worker with minor injuries. An FBI spokeswoman told reporters that investigators suspect it is related to the other bombings, and a member of law enforcement told CBS News that the package appears to have been mailed from Austin, to Austin. According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, there was also a second package bomb at the facility that didn’t go off.

Later in the morning, Austin police deployed a hazardous materials squad to a FedEx shipping facility in Austin after a suspicious package was reported. It’s unclear if that package is linked to the bomb called in earlier in the day.