Austin Bomber Mark Anthony Conditt Made 25-Minute Confession Video as Police Closed in

The vehicle that the Austin package bomber, Mark Anthony Conditt, was driving when he blew himself up is towed from the crime scene along Interstate 35 in suburban Austin on March 21, 2018 in Round Rock, Texas. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt made a 25-minute video confessing to the string of deadly explosive attacks that terrorized the city for weeks, police announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old made the recording on his phone Tuesday night as police were closing in on him. Acting Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Conditt appeared to be aware that his time was limited while making the recording, which outlined how he built the bombs. “It was a confession. He didn’t call it one. But he was admitting to what he had done,” Manley said.

While Conditt gave more context in the recording to how he orchestrated the serial bombing attacks, he did not give a motive for the attacks that began with a package bomb left on the doorstep of an Austin home on March 2nd. Conditt did not mention any terror or hate groups on the video.”It is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his life that led him to this point,” Manley said. “I know everybody is interested in a motive and understanding why. And we’re never going to be able to put a (rationale) behind these acts.”

More than 500 local, state, and federal law enforcement were involved in tracking Conditt down. Authorities got a break in the case when Conditt was picked up on surveillance video dropping off a package bomb at FedEx and were able to track him to a motel Tuesday night. When officers approached his car, he detonated the bomb that killed him.