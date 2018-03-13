No One Knows Who the Acting Secretary of State Is; Official Who Disputed Trump Version of Tillerson Firing Has Also Been Fired

The Slatest

No One’s Sure Who the Acting Secretary of State Is; Official Who Disputed Trump Version of Tillerson Firing Has Been Fired

By

A flaming pile of tires.
Live shot of the State Department.
Yanick Folly/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced via tweet on Tuesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been fired.

A high-ranking State official named Steve Goldstein then said that Tillerson had found out he’d been fired at the same time everyone else in the world did:

The White House responded that chief of staff John Kelly had in fact spoken to Tillerson about his dismissal in advance:

But then two “senior department officials” at State leaked back that all Kelly actually told Tillerson was that “there might be a presidential tweet that would concern him.” (LOL!)

Then the White House fired a senior department official (Steve Goldstein) for getting smart :

And, in the cherry on this sundae of efficient and forthright presidential leadership, no one knows who the United States’ secretary of state is at the moment.

Good times? Good times!!!

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

