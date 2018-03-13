No One Knows Who the Acting Secretary of State Is; Official Who Disputed Trump Version of Tillerson Firing Has Also Been Fired

Donald Trump announced via tweet on Tuesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been fired.
A high-ranking State official named Steve Goldstein then said that Tillerson had found out he’d been fired at the same time everyone else in the world did:
The White House responded that chief of staff John Kelly had in fact spoken to Tillerson about his dismissal in advance:
But then two “senior department officials” at State leaked back that all Kelly actually told Tillerson was that “there might be a presidential tweet that would concern him.” (LOL!)
Then the White House fired a senior department official (Steve Goldstein) for getting smart :
And, in the cherry on this sundae of efficient and forthright presidential leadership, no one knows who the United States’ secretary of state is at the moment.
Good times? Good times!!!