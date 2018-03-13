No One Knows Who the Acting Secretary of State Is; Official Who Disputed Trump Version of Tillerson Firing Has Also Been Fired

Live shot of the State Department. Yanick Folly/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced via tweet on Tuesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been fired.

A high-ranking State official named Steve Goldstein then said that Tillerson had found out he’d been fired at the same time everyone else in the world did:

Remarkable statement from State Department spokesman on Tillerson firing: pic.twitter.com/iBpLaK1tXw — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 13, 2018

The White House responded that chief of staff John Kelly had in fact spoken to Tillerson about his dismissal in advance:

NEW: COS John Kelly spoke with Tillerson on Friday AND Saturday to discuss his firing, I'm told by a senior White House Official — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 13, 2018

But then two “senior department officials” at State leaked back that all Kelly actually told Tillerson was that “there might be a presidential tweet that would concern him.” (LOL!)

Wow. AP is reporting John Kelly called Tillerson on Friday, but only told him to expect a possible tweet from the president in the near future. https://t.co/KFko7n8wBr pic.twitter.com/mhO0rkeLqZ — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 13, 2018

Then the White House fired a senior department official (Steve Goldstein) for getting smart :

BREAKING: Officials: White House fires top Tillerson aide who contradicted account of secretary of state's dismissal. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 13, 2018

And, in the cherry on this sundae of efficient and forthright presidential leadership, no one knows who the United States’ secretary of state is at the moment.

Who is Secretary of State right now?? The White House tells ABC Tillerson is STILL SecState during a transition period. Asked to comment a senior State Dept official said the press office is unaware of that. Sanders said John Sullivan will become acting SoS soon, didnt know when. — Justin Fishel (@JustinFishelABC) March 13, 2018

Good times? Good times!!!