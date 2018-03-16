The Slatest

Sixteen-Year-Old Victim in Maryland School Shooting Has Died After Being Taken Off Life Support

By

Melissa and Daniel Willey discuss their decision to take their daughter Jaelynn off life support on Thursday in St. Mary's County, Maryland.
Melissa and Daniel Willey discuss their decision to take their daughter Jaelynn off life support on Thursday in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.
Ian Duncan/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images

Jaelynn Willey, the 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head with a handgun by a 17-year-old male high school classmate on Tuesday in Great Mills, Maryland, has died. Her injuries rendered her brain-dead and her parents decided on Thursday to remove her from life support. She died at approximately 11:30 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the leg during the same incident was treated at a hospital and discharged Wednesday. The shooter, who was reportedly involved in a relationship with Willey that ended prior to the shooting, was killed during an exchange of fire with the school’s “resource officer.” It’s not yet clear who fired the fatal shot.

The gun used in the shooting was owned legally by the shooter’s father.

Student-led “March for Our Lives” gun-violence protests are planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C. and around the country.

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Sixteen-Year-Old Victim in Maryland School Shooting Has Died After Being Taken Off Life Support

Marissa Martinelli

“You Don’t Want to Be the Kid Who Went to the Next Columbine”: Parkland Shooting Survivors Talk to Trevor Noah

Jesse Kirkpatrick and Ryan Jenkins

Should We Hold Autonomous Cars to Higher Safety Standards Than Human Drivers?

Jim Newell

Trump Threatens to Veto Congress’ Giant Spending Bill. Is He Serious?

Aaron Mak

Justice Department Indicts Iranian Hackers for Allegedly Stealing Research From Hundreds of Universities

Brietta Hague

Hungary’s Young Opposition Leaders Fight Back After Being Labeled Puppets of George Soros

Joshua Keating

John Bolton and Gina Haspel Are the Consequences of Our Failure to Reckon With the Bush Years

Willa Paskin

A Hit Man Takes Up Acting—and Takes On TV’s Antihero Fixation—in Barry

Henry Grabar

Wildlife Populations Are Plummeting and We Barely Notice

Inkoo Kang, Dana Stevens, and Forrest Wickman

Is Isle of Dogs Delightful, Culturally Insensitive, or Both?

Fred Kaplan

How to Understand What a 4K TV Actually Does—and Then Get One for Really Cheap

Lena Wilson

Pacific Rim Inspired the “Mako Mori Test.” Uprising Gives the Character a Far Less Inspiring Arc.

Most Read

John Bolton Named National Security Adviser. It’s Time to Panic Now.

Fred Kaplan

I Can’t Wait for My Mom to Be a Grandma, but My Stepdad Is a Nightmare

Nicole Cliffe

Austin Police Chief Baffled by What Could’ve Motivated White Right-Wing Survivalist Bomber to Kill Two Black People

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Thanks to the Distracted Boyfriend, We’re Living in a Golden Age of “Object Labeling” Memes

Heather Schwedel

How Anthony Ray Hinton—Black, Wrongfully Convicted, and Sentenced to Die—Survived Death Row

Isaac Chotiner

John Oliver Sets Out to DESTROY Mike Pence, Writes a Lame Book About a Gay Rabbit

Benjamin Frisch