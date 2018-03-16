Sixteen-Year-Old Victim in Maryland School Shooting Has Died After Being Taken Off Life Support

Melissa and Daniel Willey discuss their decision to take their daughter Jaelynn off life support on Thursday in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Ian Duncan/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images

Jaelynn Willey, the 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head with a handgun by a 17-year-old male high school classmate on Tuesday in Great Mills, Maryland, has died. Her injuries rendered her brain-dead and her parents decided on Thursday to remove her from life support. She died at approximately 11:30 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the leg during the same incident was treated at a hospital and discharged Wednesday. The shooter, who was reportedly involved in a relationship with Willey that ended prior to the shooting, was killed during an exchange of fire with the school’s “resource officer.” It’s not yet clear who fired the fatal shot.

The gun used in the shooting was owned legally by the shooter’s father.

Student-led “March for Our Lives” gun-violence protests are planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C. and around the country.