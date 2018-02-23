A Skating Battle, Dick Button, and Olympics Staycationers

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva (R) and Russia’s Alina Zagitova after the women’s single skating free skating on Friday. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Showdown: Zagitova vs. Medvedeva (really great pics here) was a figure-skating battle par excellence, Willa Paskin writes. The judges’ tough decision between the two training partners—the younger, Zagitova, technically perfect and athletically explosive, and the older, Medvedeva, more emotional and artistic—showed how much success in this sport depends on the subjectivity of the observer.

Best voice: Dick Button, who used to do figure-skating analysis for TV, is now old and loves Twitter. We are all the better for it, Justin Peters writes.

Making a week of it: Heather Schwedel talks to the few, the proud, the Olympics staycationers.

For fun: This movie writes itself.

