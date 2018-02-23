A Skating Battle, Dick Button, and Olympics Staycationers

The Angle

Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva (R) and Russia's Alina Zagitova leave the venue ceremony after the women's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018.
Showdown: Zagitova vs. Medvedeva (really great pics here) was a figure-skating battle par excellence, Willa Paskin writes. The judges’ tough decision between the two training partners—the younger, Zagitova, technically perfect and athletically explosive, and the older, Medvedeva, more emotional and artistic—showed how much success in this sport depends on the subjectivity of the observer.

Best voice: Dick Button, who used to do figure-skating analysis for TV, is now old and loves Twitter. We are all the better for it, Justin Peters writes.

Making a week of it: Heather Schwedel talks to the few, the proud, the Olympics staycationers.

For fun: This movie writes itself.

