CPAC, Newsweek, and the Conservative Affection for Guns

Membership specials for the National Rifle Association are available at the organization’s booth inside the Conservative Political Action Conference Hub on Friday in Maryland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The mindset: Why have conservatives—who didn’t always hate gun control so much!—fallen in love with guns in recent decades? Psychologist John Ehrenreich looks at the traits that have made some people on the right decide to defend gun ownership to the end.

Not just the man: At CPAC, Osita Nwanevu observes that Trumpism is diversifying and thriving across all the nooks and crannies of American conservatism. (Don’t miss Osita’s photos of the booths set up for attendees to visit, and the amazing literature distributed for their enjoyment.)

It helps: Even if the NRA doesn’t shed members along with its corporate partners, the willingness of those partners to respond to pressure from gun-control activists is heartening to the movement, Jordan Weissmann writes.

How that happened: Will Oremus spoke to employees of Newsweek, who told him a sordid tale of the mismanagement and click-chasing that’s led to the publication’s current sorry state.

For fun: Elva P. Higgins, age 96, has had quite a life.

Rebecca