The Slatest

Every Public School in West Virginia Has Shut Down as Teachers’ Strike Enters Second Week

By

Teachers, school service workers, and labor supporters rally at the West Virginia state capital building in Charleston on Feb. 17.
Teachers, school service workers, and labor supporters rally at the West Virginia state capital building in Charleston on Feb. 17.
Rich McGervey/Flickr

More than 22,000 West Virginia teachers have been on strike since Thursday, and every public school in the state is closed. It’s the first statewide strike in the history of West Virginia schools, which checks in at 48th in the country on the National Education Association’s teachers’ advocacy group’s rankings of teacher pay at an average salary of $45,622; for comparison, the average in neighboring Kentucky is $52,134. (New York is first at $79,152 and South Dakota is lowest at $42,025.)

A law signed by the state’s governor last week puts through a 2 percent raise in 2018–19 and a 1 percent raise in the two subsequent school years, but teachers’ representatives have said those numbers are inadequate. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that health benefits and seniority practices are at issue as well:

Many school employees interviewed say maintaining Public Employees Insurance Agency health insurance costs and benefits at their current levels is a bigger issue than pay increases. PEIA Finance Board members, at the governor’s urging, have delayed premium increases and benefit cuts, but teachers say that just delays the pain, and a long-term solution is needed. Employees have also connected their strike to their opposition to bills that would downplay the role of seniority in layoff and transfer decisions, and have other effects.

The state’s superintendent of schools says officials met on Sunday and discussed the possibility of seeking an injunction to order teachers back to work, but no such legal action has yet been taken.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Joshua Keating

Xi Jinping Just Put China’s Whole Political System in Danger to Stay in Power Longer

Mark Joseph Stern

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Prepare to Hobble Public Sector Unions as a Gift to the GOP

Rebecca Onion

CPAC, Newsweek, and the Conservative Affection for Guns

Christina Bonnington

The Sequel to the iPhone X May Come in Three Sizes

Jamelle Bouie

Ivanka Trump Makes a Mockery of Anti-Nepotism Laws

Heather Schwedel

Ice Eating Is the Skin-Tingling, Less Disgusting Successor to the Tide Pod Challenge

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Watch Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Demonstrate How Adult Humans Should Deal With Donald Trump’s Ideas

Josh Voorhees

Dianne Feinstein’s Rough Weekend Wasn’t Quite As Bad As It Looked

Christina Cauterucci

Ivanka Trump Should Get Used to Talking About Her Father’s Alleged Sex Crimes

Molly Olmstead

Clueless Actress Stacey Dash Files Paperwork to Run for Congress

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Parkland Officer Says He Didn’t Go Into School Because He Thought Shots Were Being Fired Outside

Aaron Mak

Report: Israeli Company Has Likely Found a Way to Break Into Any iPhone

Most Read

Why Are Conservatives So Obsessed With Gun Rights Anyway?

John Ehrenreich

The Supreme Court’s Latest Union Case Is Designed to Kneecap the Democratic Party

Sean McElwee and Mark Joseph Stern

What CPAC Was Really About

Osita Nwanevu

The Conservative Who Got Booed at CPAC on What That Was Like

Isaac Chotiner

Is Skater Mirai Nagasu a Jerk for Saying the Olympics Were a Dancing With the Stars Audition?

Justin Peters

Enough With the Winners. Here Are the Nine Types of Olympics Losers.

Justin Peters