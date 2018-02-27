The Slatest

Golden State Warriors, Skipping Trump Visit, Will Take Local Kids to Museum of African American History Instead

By

Barack Obama with (from left) Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Shaun Livingston of the Golden State Warriors at the White House on Feb. 4, 2015.
Barack Obama with (from left) Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Shaun Livingston of the Golden State Warriors at the White House on Feb. 4, 2015.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Like many NBA players, members of the defending world champion Golden State Warriors have some reservations about the way that the current president, Donald Trump, discusses issues of race and/or retweets Twitter users who use the handle “White Genocide.” When star Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said in September that he and his teammates were considering a boycott of the traditional championship-team White House visit, Trump immediately announced that they were not invited. This week, the team is in Washington for a Wednesday night game against the Washington Wizards, and they’ve now announced what they’ll be doing instead of a photo op with the president:

That’d be the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which happens to be one of the closest Smithsonian buildings to the White House.* (Seat Pleasant is just a few miles east in Maryland.) The New York Times wrote last May that the museum has become popular with visiting athletes; for his part, Trump has of course noted that museum subject Frederick Douglass “has [sic?] done a terrific job that is being recognized by more and more people.”

Correction, 1:30 p.m.: This post originally misstated that the Museum of African American History is the closest Smithsonian building to the White House, a statement which overlooked the Renwick Gallery.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

